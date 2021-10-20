CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Louisville ranked 15th-best city for US soccer fans

wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville landed at No. 15 on the Wallet Hub list for best cities for U.S soccer fans. The Derby City...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
kslsports.com

David Ochoa Listed As 18th Best Player In Major League Soccer 22 Under 22 Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake’s David Ochoa has been listed as the 18th most talented player under the age of 22, as voted on by an expert panel consisting of MLSsoccer.com analysts, MLS Player Department staff and external media members. “Ochoa announced himself on the national stage...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#Louisville City Fc#Racing Louisville Fc#Major League Soccer#Division#Bellarmine University#Wdrb Media
Houston Chronicle

University of Houston men ranked 15th in AP preseason basketball poll

The University of Houston is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press men’s basketball preseason poll released Monday. The Cougars return two starters from last year’s 28-4 team that advanced to the Final Four. The season opener is Nov. 9 against Hofstra at Fertitta Center. Gonzaga is No. 1, with...
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

Hofstra soccer nationally ranked

One of the best soccer teams in the country calls Long Island home. Hofstra’s team was recently ranked #10 in the country: no team in the school’s history had achieved that before. “It’s so exciting: a great achievement for the girls and the whole Hofstra community,” senior Lucy Porter said. Simon Riddiough has been head […]
SOCCER
Kansas City Star

Where does KC rank for soccer fans, and could that influence FIFA World Cup bid visit?

Kansas City is the nation’s sixth-best city for soccer fans, according to a study conducted by the personal-finance site WalletHub. And all things considered, that’s not bad. Kansas City fans can quibble about some of the cities that outranked KC — Los Angeles, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Portland and Orlando...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Cats fall to 15th in AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1....
HUNTINGTON, WV
bizjournals

Orlando scores big for best cities for soccer fans. Here's why that matters.

The City Beautiful is one of the best cities for soccer fans, according to a study from WalletHub. Orlando ranked as the No. 5 best city behind Los Angeles, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Portland. The study compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer...
NFL
bizjournals

Where does Portland rank among the country's best soccer cities?

Supporters of the Timbers and Thorns cheer for their teams in one of the country's best cities for soccer fans, according to WalletHub. The website ranked U.S. cities according to their teams' performance, ticket prices, stadium capacity and fan engagement, and Portland came in fourth. Los Angeles was first, followed...
MLS
wucardinals.com

Rugby Ranks 15th in National Collegiate Rugby Poll

Wheeling, W. Va. - On Thursday, National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) released their weekly poll, and the Wheeling University Rugby team ranked 15th on the list! The Cardinals are coming off a tie with D1A program Davenport University in their last game, helping them climb the rankings as they continue to battle through the 2021 season.
RUGBY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Opportunity weekend for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the risk of borrowing from Coach Speak 101, Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky are playing the major opportunity games Saturday. IU and WKU must win to maintain any legitimate discussion of bowl eligibility. North Carolina State was ranked 18th last week. Although the Wolfpack...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
MLS
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy