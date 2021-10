Both cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Andrew Sendejo are in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to Colts’ head coach Frank Reich. The Colts have dealt with their fair share of injuries across the board this season, and now they’ve added two more to the list in Rhodes in Sendejo. At one point during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the entire Indianapolis secondary, aside from slot cornerback Kenny Moore, consisted of backup players.

