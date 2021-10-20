Trust Our Land: Land & Rivers Fund businesses make local conservation possible

Election Day is closing in and the board members of the Vail Chamber and Business Association would like to urge all Vail voters to vote “yes” on Ballot Issue 2A. The VCBA endorses a “yes” vote on 2A because locals need accessible housing. The people in our community make Vail a great place to live, but many of them, our teachers, firefighters, nurses, police, wait staff, sales clerks and other front-line employees, are being pushed out of town because they cannot find housing. Our community has been grappling with the issue of housing for over 40 years, and it is time to start taking a step in the right direction to being innovative and bold to make a difference. 2A will serve as a springboard to bolder and more effective strides in our local housing market.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO