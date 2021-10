When Giannis Antetokounmpo was sitting at the podium with the Larry O’Brien trophy last July, he said, “It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy… I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it.”

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO