Anti-Aging Devices Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand, Trend Analysis Research Report & Top Key Players Are Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, ETC

The global Biosimilars market was valued at USD 8.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 72.74 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 30.8%. Biosimilar are alternatives to existing patented, and approved biologicss and possess similar medicinal properties as compared to the original biologics. The biosimilars vary a little from original biologics in terms of structure but must have similar safety and efficacy as compared to the originator biologics. Biosimilars development does not require Phase II clinical trial for approval and the focus is put on determination of 'biosimilarity' to the reference originator biologics. Thus it has much reduced clinical development timelines and reduced product costs as compared to use of original biologics.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO