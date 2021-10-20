CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Lana Del Rey shared a new visual for the title track of her upcoming album

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey is approaching the release of her next album Blue Banisters and just shared a new...

wfpk.org

q106fm.com

Watch Lana Del Rey’s new video for “Blue Banisters”

Lana Del Rey has premiered the video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track off her upcoming new album. The clip reflects the melancholy mood of the tune by recreating images from its lyrics, including Del Rey riding a John Deere tractor, baking a birthday cake, and, of course, painting her banisters blue.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Lana Del Rey Gets Literal About Painting 'Blue Banisters' in New Clip for Title Track

Lana Del Rey breaks out the blue paint and cake batter in the new video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track from her next album, out this Friday, Oct. 22. The clip toes the line between literally and abstractly complementing the lyrics, kicking off with the camera zooming in on a photo of Del Rey sitting on a John Deere tractor to match the opening line, “There’s a picture on the wall, of me on a John Deere.” (For the record, we wouldn’t say Del Rey is crossing the John Deere picket line here — the song was written months ago — but solidarity, anyway). The clip then shifts into the world of that photo and follows Del Rey and two friends as they enjoy a gorgeous day at a quiet house, painting the deck blue and baking.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Releases 'Blue Banisters' Album: Stream It Now

Lana Del Rey released her highly anticipated and much delayed album Blue Banisters on Friday (Oct. 22) via Polydor and Interscope Records. The album, which had an original release date of July 4, was preceded by four songs: "Wildflower Wildfire," "Text Book," "Arcadia" and the title track. Before dropping "Arcadia"...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Delivers Eight Studio Album 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey has released her latest studio album, Blue Banisters. Clocking in at approximately one hour, the 15-track record includes the previously-released singles “Arcadia,” “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire” and the title track “Blue Banisters.” The album marks her eight studio effort and follows March’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which debuted at No. 2. In a previous statement shared on her now-deleted Instagram, Del Rey wrote:
MUSIC
Lana Del Rey
hypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Hops on a John Deere Vehicle in "Blue Banisters" Music Video

Lana Del Rey has released a music video for her upcoming album’s title track, “Blue Banisters.”. The accompanying visual begins with a clip of the artist riding a John Deere vehicle, alluding to the song’s opening lines, and sees Del Rey and her friends in a dreamy setting as they literally paint banisters in blue, enjoy the mountainous views and bake. The music video for “Blue Banisters” arrives shortly after “Arcadia,” when she shared a lengthy message on her now-deleted Instagram page:
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Lana Del Rey connects her past via ‘Blue Banisters’

Blue Banisters has arrived. After one of the most confusing and ill-planned album releases in recent memory, the eighth studio effort from Lana Del Rey is finally out. Originally titled and announced as Rock Candy Sweet just a day after the release of her previous album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, in March, the artist teased various release dates, album covers and singles before finally releasing the project without hardly any fanfare.
MUSIC
NME

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’ review: a defiant and delicate return

After the release of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ in March, Lana Del Rey had some words for the media. Accused of building a career on cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse in her lyrics, she took to her Instagram Story with a promise: “I will continue these thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’,” she wrote.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Lana Del Rey Goes Deeper Than Ever on ‘Blue Banisters’

The last thing Lana Del Rey wanted us to know before retiring her Instagram account several weeks ago was that Blue Banisters, her seventh major-label studio album, tells her story “and does pretty much nothing more.” The note provides an unusual amount of clarity for Del Rey, whose typical album rollouts practically require a degree in cryptography. But upon listening to the album — a diffuse collection of prose poems set to, largely, piano accompaniment — it’s clear she only handed us binoculars after smudging the lenses with vaseline. Earlier this year, Del Rey released Chemtrails Over The Country Club, a buoyant...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd x SHM, Lana Del Rey, Big Sean x Hit-Boy and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia‘s collab “Moth to a Flame,” Lana Del Rey‘s newest album Blue Banisters and Big Sean and Hit-Boy‘s “What A Life.” Also joining this selection are fresh offerings from JPEGMAFIA, Wale, Obongjayar, Dijon, Majid Jordan, Brahny and Yebba.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Lana Del Rey Deliver Intimate ‘Arcadia’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Hours after the arrival of Lana Del Rey’s new album Blue Banisters, the singer appeared — via video — on The Late Show to perform the LP’s lead single “Arcadia.” Accompanied only by piano, Del Rey furthers strips down the already sparse ballad for the performance, which she delivered as a black-and-white, intimate visual that was reminiscent of her pair of low-key, self-directed videos for “Arcadia.”  Earlier this week, Del Rey released a video for the album’s title track where she literally painted banisters with blue paint. Blue Banisters marks Del Rey’s eighth studio album, as well as her second album of 2021 following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which arrived in March. Along with the title track, Blue Banisters also includes other recently released songs “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” 
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Lana Del Rey Reclaims Her Narrative on Gently Defiant 'Blue Banisters': Album Review

Arriving a mere seven months after “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” all signs pointed to Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Banisters” being a companion piece. Proximity, it turns out, is all they have in common. While “Chemtrails” found Del Rey channeling singer-songwriters of yesteryear with dreamy Laurel Canyon musings, her latest is imbued with an urgency to reclaim her own narrative, anchoring it in the here and now. She does this by piecing together a musical autobiography that documents family ties, friendships, love affairs, her connection with Los Angeles and even the interpretation of her art.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lana Del Rey review, Blue Banisters: One revelation colours the singer’s entire body of work

It’s possible that it means something entirely different in America, but there is still something kind of funny and a little queasy about Lana Del Rey’s exhortation in new release “Arcadia” to “run your hands over me like a Land Rover” – the preferred transportation of Arron Banks, Nigel Farage and the Queen.Blue Banisters is studded with offbeat images and intimacies like this. Del Rey has pitched it as her most personal album yet. This is not quite true – the album is far more elliptical and mysterious than it first appears. It does however contain one disclosure that...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Lana Del Rey Takes Us To "Arcadia" In Sublime Live Performance

Last Friday, Lana Del Rey released her latest record, Blue Banisters, and to commemorate the release, the singer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s second single, “Arcadia.”. Already, the New York-born performer’s eighth studio album (which is also her second this year alone) has...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

CL Signs with TaP Music, Joining Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, And More

On October 21 local time, it was officially announced that CL had signed with TaP Music for management of her global promotions. TaP Music global co-president Wendy Ong remarked, “CL is one of the world’s most compelling superstars, with a diverse body of work that has kept us all wanting more and a fiercely independent spirit that’s well-matched to our own… I am proud and honored to welcome CL to TaP music and look forward to helping her expand her global fanbase.”
MUSIC
theorion.com

‘Blue Banisters’: an alluring glimpse into Lana Del Rey’s mind

Lana Del Rey returned to the world of music on Oct. 22 with her eighth studio album “Blue Banisters.” Known for her poetic lyrics, mystifying vocals, dreamy voice and melancholic sounds, Del Rey’s newest record exceeds all the expectations for the elements that she is known for while adding a new dimension to her sound.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Eurovision 2022: Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey's management to select UK entry

Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey's management team will choose the UK's entry into the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, it's been announced. Tap Music also manages the careers of Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and Hailee Steinfeld, and will be looking to reinvigorate the British entry to the international competition, following James Newman's last place nul points finish this year.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Self Esteem, Lana Del Rey And Elton John

This week is chock full of amazing new music. Self Esteem has put out her highly anticipated second album, Lana Del Rey has released her second record of the year, and Elton John has dropped his guest-heavy lockdown LP. Dive in below. Angel Dust – ‘YAK: A Collection Of Truck...
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Lana Del Rey embraces piano ballads, songwriting on ‘Blue Banisters’

This past summer, Lana Del Rey took a break from the shackles of music stardom and picked up a new, liberating hobby: farming. In her latest music video for “Blue Banisters,” the artist soaks up the summer sun riding a John Deere tractor and painting a fencepost. Just seven months...
MUSIC

