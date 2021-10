The 49ers aren’t going to say it out loud, nor should they. But there’s at least the scent of desperation as they host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night in Week 7. And that scent could graduate to something more with a loss as the 49ers would fall to 2-4 and further lose touch with the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in the NFC West.

