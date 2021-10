Teddy Bridgewater made his way back from the concussion protocol in time for last week's game, but this week he's battling a foot injury that has left his status -- at least in his mind -- in doubt. He's officially "questionable" for Thursday Night Football against the Browns. Bridgewater is normally not much of a consideration for fantasy football lineups, but given the glut of key QB byes, it's possible some owners were looking to streaming him. He's technically a game-time decision, so fantasy owners will undoubtedly be looking for updates on whether he's playing, as a Drew Lock start will make the Broncos' other skills players slightly less desirable and the Browns' D/ST more attractive.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO