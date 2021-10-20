CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlane And Cookies Founder Berner Collaborate On Newly Shaped Pre Roll - The Cali By VIBES

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has launched a newly shaped pre-roll dubbed The Cali by VIBES. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and rapper Berner,. CEO and founder of cannabis company Cookies. The new product comes on the heels of a successful launch of...

www.benzinga.com

