How many younger kids will get the vaccine in the Bay Area? Here's what we know

Kids aged between 5 and 11 will likely soon be eligible for Covid vaccines in the US, as the Biden administration plans to vaccinate millions of children before the holiday season. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is still pending approval, but is expected to be available in early November. The White House announced on Wednesday that, if approved for younger children, the vaccine will be available to around 28 million more children in the United States.How will the roll-out of vaccines work for young children?The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for 5-11 year olds will be supplied in a dose and formula specifically for...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO