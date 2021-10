How price action continues to play out here will determine. US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support. Since nearing the low (resistance) created back in the early days of the pandemic, the US Dollar as per the DXY index has been backing-and-filling. It has been doing so in what looks to be a corrective manner, but now that support within the context of the uptrend is being thoroughly tested the USD is getting closer and closer to bit of a make or break situation.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO