Israeli Startup Skyer Motors Unveils Ultra Fast Electric Scooter

With the rising costs of gasoline and the increasing awareness about the environmental impact associated with burning fossil fuels, it is not surprising that so many people are starting to take a greater interest in electric scooters. Although these vehicles have been around for decades and were used by men and women who served in World War II as a way to get around bases located within European and Pacific war zones, very few people outside military circles know much about them. However, this article aims to change that by providing those who read it with information regarding why having an electric scooter could be very practical for you or someone you know.

BICYCLES ・ 14 DAYS AGO