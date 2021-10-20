Bardavon Health raises $90M, looks to expand MSK solution beyond workers’ compensation

Whether the future of work is in-office at a traditional office structure, hybrid, or fully remote is yet to be seen but one thing is for sure is that organizations will need IT support to meet the needs of a dynamic and evolving workforce. Companies that had the proper IT support infrastructure in place were able to respond quickly to address the pandemic without significant interruption to workflows. Electric, a pioneer in the tech-enabled managed service provider (MSP) space, supports the needs of the small and medium-sized businesses that need a dedicated IT team without incurring the cost and administrative burden of bringing these functions in-house. The company’s 100+ IT technicians are able to fully remotely manage things like a client’s networks, devices, security, applications, onboarding/offboarding, and data monitoring. Employees are able to reach an IT expert within 10 minutes to handle their inquiries using popular chat communication platforms like Slack or Teams. Electric now provides support for over 700 businesses that comprise 40,000+ employees. The company has more than doubled its ARR in the last year, acquired two businesses, and expanded the team to ~450 employees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO