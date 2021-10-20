CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardavon Health raises $90M, looks to expand MSK solution beyond workers’ compensation

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeing strong demand for musculoskeletal care solutions, Bardavon Health is looking to expand beyond workers’ compensation with an influx of new funding. The Overland Park, Kansas-based company recently closed a $90 million series C round led by investment firm Matrix Capital Management, with support from from growth equity firm...

