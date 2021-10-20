Twin routs lift Grizz as playoffs loom

NBA 2K22 is officially on current and next generation consoles across the globe. The growth of NBA 2K is something that couldn’t have predicted - almost like the entire growth of E-Sports in general over the last decade. From competitive Call of Duty tournaments where thousands of people watched to competitive Rocket League tournaments hosted across platforms like Twitch, Youtube, and Facebook Gaming, competitive gaming as a whole has grown across nearly every streaming platform. For the NBA 2K League, in their fourth season, their viewership has also made strides. For example, on Twitch alone, the 2K League Finals averaged 768,000 views.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO