CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Twin routs lift Grizz as playoffs loom

By David Colburn
Timberjay Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIELD TWP- Playing up a class against 7AA Mesabi East was no worry at all for the North Woods football team last week, as the Grizzlies notched their fourth consecutive win with a 44-6 home victory. That streak moved to five on Tuesday with an easy 52-7 road triumph...

timberjay.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys had this past weekend off to rest and recover after a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Unfortunately, the bye week wasn’t enough to get some of the team’s players healthy. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys placed defensive end Brent Urban...
NFL
Newton Daily News

Baxter football routs Twin Cedars

BUSSEY — Baxter’s football team registered zero shutouts before this season during its short tenure in 8-man competition. The Bolts locked up their third shutout of the fall on Friday during a 72-0 road win over Twin Cedars. It was the sixth time this season the Bolts have scored at...
BAXTER, IA
Storm Lake Times

Newell-Fonda routs Glidden-Ralston to keep playoff position

Mason Dicks passed for four touchdowns and ran for another as Newell-Fonda built a 35-7 lead at halftime and went on to beat Glidden-Ralston 49-7 in a district game last Friday at Glidden. The Mustangs scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 20-0 lead. Wyatt Kreft opened...
NEWELL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Quad Cities Onlines

Bettendorf revives its playoff hopes with rout of Cedar Falls

Members of the Bettendorf football team didn’t need to be told what they were up against Friday night. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs 23 years in a row and have gone 44 consecutive seasons without having a losing record. A loss to Cedar Falls on Friday would have brought...
BETTENDORF, IA
Timberjay Newspapers

Grizzlies drop final match to Chisholm

CHISHOLM- The North Woods volleyball team closed out its regular season on Monday with a 3-1 loss to Chisholm in a match that provided mixed signals as the Grizzlies roll into sectional tournament action next week. Having lost to the Bluestreaks in the Mesabi East tournament nine days prior, the...
CHISHOLM, MN
Cedar Valley Daily Times

BUCCANEERS ROUT CLAYTON RIDGE, QUALIFY FOR PLAYOFFS

GUTTENBERG – Class A’s 10th-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers moved to 6-1 on the season with a 30-0 win over Clayton Ridge (3-4) on Friday night. With the win, the Bucs have punched their ticket to the playoffs and a first-round home game that will be held on October 22. “Traveling...
GUTTENBERG, IA
grizzlybearblues.com

Grizz Gaming’s Whitaker grows alongside NBA2K League

NBA 2K22 is officially on current and next generation consoles across the globe. The growth of NBA 2K is something that couldn’t have predicted - almost like the entire growth of E-Sports in general over the last decade. From competitive Call of Duty tournaments where thousands of people watched to competitive Rocket League tournaments hosted across platforms like Twitch, Youtube, and Facebook Gaming, competitive gaming as a whole has grown across nearly every streaming platform. For the NBA 2K League, in their fourth season, their viewership has also made strides. For example, on Twitch alone, the 2K League Finals averaged 768,000 views.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Anderson
Leader-Telegram

Prep football: Rice Lake dominates in playoff rout of Medford

RICE LAKE — The entire first quarter was played on one side of the field, and the results proved to be lopsided. Both the offense and defense came to play for Rice Lake football as it scored on its first five possessions and forced four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game in the Warriors 48-14 victory over Medford in a Division 3 Level 1 playoff game in Rice Lake on Friday.
RICE LAKE, WI
Timberjay Newspapers

Shorthanded ‘Hawks slip to Floodwood

FLOODWOOD— A COVID outbreak left the Nighthawks shorthanded, and it cost them in their regular season finale against Floodwood Monday night. The Polar Bears took it in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, and 25-13. “It was a tough way to end the season,” said Northeast Range Head Coach Jodi Reichensperger. “We were playing without our normal setter and shuffled people around, which did not bode well.”
FLOODWOOD, MN
Timberjay Newspapers

Ely boys top field at I-Falls

I-FALLS— The Ely boys cross-country team finished seven runners in the top 12 spots during the Hial Pike meet held here Oct. 12, to finish first in the three-way contest with 23 points. Mesabi East finished second (44 points), while the host Broncos held up the rear (70 points). Mt. Iron-Buhl fielded only a partial team and didn’t factor into the team totals.
ELY, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat insist retribution not on their minds, unlike Bucks’ 47-point playoff-payback rout last season

A year ago the roles were reversed, with the Miami Heat enduring the consequences. The question now is whether payback means as much to Erik Spoelstra’s team on opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks. During opening week last season, the Bucks arrived in South Florida having been vanquished by the Heat two months earlier 4-1 in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals. Milwaukee responded ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#Giants#American Football#Academy Of Holy Angels#Twitter
times-gazette.com

GIRLS SOCCER | Florida Blake's big night leads Northwestern playoff rout

WEST SALEM — Peaking at the right time is the goal of every team. Northwestern's girls soccer team is doing exactly that. Opening up their Div. III Akron 4 Sectional, the 10th-seeded Huskies showed a complete-team effort in an 8-0 win over 21st-seeded Tuslaw. They will now move on to play on the road at Wellington on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
WEST SALEM, OH
Timberjay Newspapers

Storm blow T-wolves away

ELY – A challenging Ely football season didn’t get any brighter last Friday, when the Timberwolves filled an open date on their schedule with an invitation to Hill City/Northland. The Storm blew into town with a vengeance, sweeping the Wolves away 32-0 in cold, drizzly conditions at Memorial Stadium. Hill...
ELY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Palestine Herald-Press

High school volleyball: Westwood continues route to playoffs with sweep of Crockett

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers completed the season series sweep of the Crockett Lady Bulldogs in straight sets Tuesday – 25-16, 25-15, 25-12. With playoffs on the horizon, the Lady Panthers came in with a mission in their second-to-last home game of the season. They had already defeated Crockett 3-1 earlier this season and were looking to complete the full sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
CROCKETT, TX
Timberjay Newspapers

Ely routs Bigfork to finish 19-6

ELY— The Timberwolves wrapped up an impressive regular season at home on Tuesday, as they thoroughly dominated Bigfork in straight sets, 25-17, 25-7, and 25-13. The win will send Ely, now 19-6, into post-season action as the top seed in the Section 7A playoffs. They’ll enjoy a bye in the first round, which gets underway Monday, and will host their first playoff game on Wednesday.
ELY, MN
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Timber Creek starts fast, keeps slim playoff hopes alive in rout of Keller Central

Keller Timber Creek and Keller Central met on Thursday night at Keller ISD Stadium with their District 4-6A playoff lives on the line. Timber Creek stepped on the gas from the start and never let up and the Falcons coasted to a 44-14 victory over the Chargers to keep its playoff hopes alive for at least another week.
KELLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy