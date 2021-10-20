Diabetes can be treated through lifestyle changes, medications and insulin

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: Dr. Vaduganathan, as we talk about the ACC [American College of Cardiology] guidelines, I’d love your perspective on a couple other things in addition to the guidelines. Do you think we’re doing enough? I know sometimes we joke around in saying at least on the receiving end of it, I sometimes hear from my patients and saying, “Oh, the cardiologist recommended it.” It cuts off 8 minutes of my visit, so I really appreciate it. But do you see the adoption of the SGLT-2s, the GLP-1s, and how has that been from the cardiology community? Obviously, you see it incorporated within the guidelines. I would love that perspective, in addition, kind of where we are from an ACC standpoint.

