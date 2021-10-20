CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes can be treated through lifestyle changes, medications and insulin

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. -- There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes involves the body not making insulin to control blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes is a whole different ballgame. “Insulin is made in the pancreas, and if you have Type 1 diabetes you just don't make it....

