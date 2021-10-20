CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Mann speaks on floor about honoring Emil Kapaun

 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — First District Congressman Tracey Mann spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the memory of Fr. Emil Kapaun and ask his colleagues to support his bill to designate...

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://hutchpost.com/

