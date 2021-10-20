Congressman Mann speaks on floor about honoring Emil Kapaun

BOSTON (CBS) – The House of Representatives voted Monday night to posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal to 13 U.S. service members, including Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, who were killed in an August suicide bombing in Afghanistan. The bipartisan legislation passed unanimously. It now moves to the Senate. In September, Sen. Elizabeth Warren co-sponsored a similar bill in the Senate. Warren co-sponsored the bipartisan bill with Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines. “We feel Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s absence in Lawrence and across the Third District every day,” said Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan. “There is no one more deserving of this distinction...

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO