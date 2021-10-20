CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Honor Flight dinner Nov. 6

 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight will host a veterans appreciation event on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 1401 E. 1st...

Hutch Post

Hutchinson's Melissa Poe celebrates 25 years with KDOT

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Melissa Poe recalls that she was a 20-year-old "just fresh out of college" when she interviewed for a human-resources-assistant job at KDOT's District Five Office in Hutchinson. The interview lasted about 15 minutes. It was so short, it seemed, that Melissa's mother was surprised when she returned...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Registration for Cosmosphere camps begins Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Scuba diving to train for spaceflight, moon and Mars landing simulations, and training for a Martian settlement mission 650 feet below the surface of the earth are part of the Cosmosphere's 2022 summer camps for next summer. Elementary students entering 3rd grade and above can explore the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Strong Towns founder at Fox Tuesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Marohn, the founder and president of Strong Towns is in Hutchinson Tuesday for a follow-up presentation to one originally given in 2018. "Since then, we've had a lot of different work and those concepts in action," said Amy Conkling with Hutch Rec. "He will be making a return visit to Hutchinson tonight at the Fox Theatre. He'll focus more on our transportation system with the Strong Towns concept. That's at 6 p.m. at the Fox Theatre and its free and open to the public."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 approves COVID retention bonuses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation from the Hutchinson High School Theater Department during the Program Highlight segment on Monday. Tobie Henline, theater teacher at Hutchinson High School, presented alongside students Magnolia Foster (junior), Caroline Miller (junior), Mariana Inchauriga (junior), Emily Baker (sophomore), and Noah Buller (senior) about the importance of performing arts in education.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1960s

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you'll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

7 dead in crashes on Kansas highways over past three days

REPUBLIC COUNTY—It was a deadly weekend on Kansas highways. First responders worked seven fatal accidents across the state over the past three days. Just after 11a.m. Friday in Republic County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, 62, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 six miles north of Belleville.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

2 dead after 2 violent accidents in NW Kansas

ELLIS COUNTY—Two people included a northwest Kansas man died in two separate accidents early Sunday in northwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 3a.m. in Ellis County, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dalton Charles Hall, 20, Savoy, Illinois, was westbound on 8th Street in Hays at a high rate of speed.
KANSAS STATE
