(EDITOR’S NOTE: After deadline for this week’s edition of the paper, State Rep. Kyle Biedermann (Dist. 73) announced Oct. 20 he would not seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives. “My family, my business, my future, and my home are in Gillespie County. Whatever public service position I run for next will be close to my home,” he said. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the people and interest of District 73 for almost six years. Barbi and I will always love and cherish the experiences we have had along the way. Thank you to the people I have represented for the chance to serve and the opportunity to make Texas stronger than we found it.”)

6 DAYS AGO