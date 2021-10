Wyatt Kreft rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Mason Dicks passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Newell-Fonda secured second place in its district with a 48-6 win over Ar-We-Va last Friday at Newell. The win qualified the Mustangs (7-1) for the playoffs where they will play at Janesville (7-1) in the first round this Friday. […]

NEWELL, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO