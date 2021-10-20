CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best weather for BestFest

Fredericksburg Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knights of Columbus Council 9765 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church couldn’t have asked for better, “Chamber of Commerce” fall weather for its 12th BestFest, a feast of sausage and beer, with music and prize...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Fredericksburg Standard

BestFest to return Saturday

Event at Marktplatz to feature polka, sausage, prize drawings. After sitting out 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights of Columbus Council 9765 is returning to tradition with their BestFest celebration. Slated for Saturday, Oct. 16, at Marktplatz, the festival is marking its 12th year. Gates open at 11...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
Dothan Eagle

Best Bets

Good Samaritan Helping Hands will be sending water and non-perishable food to states affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations will be accepted from Oct. 9-21 and can taken to 708 South Main St. in Enterprise. COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m....
DOTHAN, AL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Mary
Fredericksburg Standard

LAVENDER FEST

With the February freeze wreaking havoc on Becker Vineyards’ lavender plants, its Lavender Fest, held last weekend, still drew crowds on a gorgeous fall day. While new lavender plants had just been planted, this field of zinnias provided a colorful setting for those who wandered around the grounds. Alex and Madu Belt of San Antonio were in Fredericksburg enjoying the day. Last year’s Lavender Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event featured live music, luncheons, wine tastings, a food court and artisan booths. Another will be held in May, when lavender blooms hit their peak. — Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Sheep, goat organization plans luncheon, fashion show

The 53rd Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show of the Hill Country Sheep and Goat Organization is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the YO Ranch Resort in Kerrville. In addition to the style show and luncheon, there will be a silent auction, plus a drawing for many other items. Proceeds...
KERRVILLE, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Salvation Army holding Harvest Festival Oct. 30

The Salvation Army’s Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, Kerrville. Activities include a pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating, hayrides, food trucks, vendor booths, face painting, nine bounce houses, and lots of candy. There...
KERRVILLE, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Food, wine fest set for 30th anniversary

Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest will celebrate its 30th anniversary this Saturday. “The Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest features the best of Texas wine, beer, food and Texas tunes,” event coordinator Debbie Reeh said. A total of 22 Texas wineries will be on hand pouring wines. Guests will also have...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Gym

There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It’s a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you’ll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won’t even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.
WORKOUTS
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Thai

663 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 646-8424, pacificthaicuisineca.com. Pacific Thai has been known to do such a bustling business that the line to pick up takeout, on a random weekday night, stretches out the door. Clearly, customers find it worth the wait. This unassuming, cozy spot serves up all the classics – from spicy curries to savory noodle dishes. Ingredients are fresh, service is efficient and the drink menu is just long enough to find something delicious (we recommend Thai iced tea or a Singha beer) that pairs with your meal of choice.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Grocery

It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Florist

598 Fremont St., Monterey 656-0455, fleursdusoleil.com. Fleurs Du Soleil moved recently to a new location and added a home décor and gifts boutique to complement customers’ “California Coastal lifestyle.” This floral design studio aspires to provide “a unique and natural sense of style to the local floral scene.” What began as a home studio is now one of the most prominent floral design shops on the Monterey Peninsula, specializing in extraordinary floral designs for weddings, events, businesses and daily florals. And let’s be real: Everyone needs more fresh flowers in their life.
MONTEREY, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Chain

If you’re in the mood for barbecue and in a pinch to find a place, Sugarfire (multiple locations, including 605 Washington Avenue; 314-394-1720) has you covered. Sugarfire has spread like wildfire across Missouri and is now seeping into places like Texas and Florida. The St. Louis-style barbecue features tasty brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, burgers — any variety of barbecued meat you can think of, really. Not to mention, the sides are just as good as the main dishes. Add in some killer shakes, and we’re glad our sister states can enjoy our not-a-secret restaurant. Pick any of the restaurants in the St. Louis area and you’ll still get quality and tantalizing tastes. The spot runs from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out in the downtown area. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Italian

Kendele and Wayne Sieve had a choice: Take over Kendele’s father’s bakery as he had been priming her to do all her life or forge their own path and create the Italian restaurant of their dreams. The latter was a big gamble for the two chefs, but one they knew they could take on. Not only did they have the culinary and hospitality chops, forged over years of working in the industry; they also had Wayne’s passion for traditional Neapolitan pizza that he’d been showing off for a year with a food truck. Now, a year and a half into opening Noto (5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143), the Sieves have shown they made the right call by firmly establishing themselves as an outstanding, traditional southern Italian restaurant that dazzles at every turn. From the handmade pastas to executive chef Josh Poletti’s charcuterie that could bring a tear to the eye of an Italian butcher, from Kendele’s pastries (you’ve never had tiramisu if you haven’t had her version) to Wayne’s undisputed title as the king of Neapolitan pizza in the region, this is the Italian restaurant that dreams are made of. Thankfully, the Sieves were willing to follow theirs to make ours come true. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Brunch

At City Coffee and Crêperie (36 North Brentwood Boulevard; 314-862-2489), you don’t have to choose between the decadent crepes, delicious coffee or a healthy salad — you can simply have it all. The brunch menu is full of opportunity. Maybe choose a sandwich and soup for your entree and finish them off with a dessert crepe — apple cinnamon and brown sugar or lemon curd. Either will satisfy your sweet tooth. The bakery is adorned with to-die-for scones, muffins, cookies and more. Pair your crepe with a mimosa or glass of wine, or ease a hangover with some well-crafted coffee. A laid-back, easy-going establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy your brunch in or outdoors. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cocktails

In a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping a Narwhal’s Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue; 314-696-8388) frozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hiking

An interesting history and even better views await you at Castlewood State Park (1401 Kiefer Creek Road; 636-227-4433). The large park used to be a popular partying venue but has since been cleared away to accommodate hikers and bikers alike. Castlewood straddles the Meramec River, spanning over 18,000 acres. In all of its glory, the park in St. Louis County tangles itself in eight different hiking trails. Trails vary in difficulty and sights to be seen. Trek through the Al Foster trail on what used to be an abandoned railroad track or maybe take an easy loop with the Cedar Bluff Loop. The River Scene Trail, featuring sweeping river views and wooden staircases, is among Castlewood’s most popular. Whatever trail you take, you’ll get in nature views and plenty of exercise. Lush green trees, the long river — it’s a perfect place to get away for the afternoon while still staying close to home. —Jenna Jones.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Salon

Some people think that they must go to Clayton and spend $800 for high-end hair coloring and styling, but Naturally Pure (564 South Gray Avenue; 314-963-7101) offers an easier (and much cheaper) option. Tucked away on a quiet corner in Webster Groves, the salon appears calm on the outside, but on the inside, the large space is a flurry of activity. Not only do they take every precaution to keep their clients safe from COVID-19, they also remodeled during the lockdown, expanding their square footage and adding more space between each stylist’s area. Upon entering you’ll notice good vibes all around, and once they’ve fixed up your hair, you’ll understand why every client there is so happy. Naturally Pure uses quality Aveda products and produces top-notch work that costs a fraction of what you’d expect based on the result. Friends will tell you that your new hair looks very expensive (even if it wasn’t), and isn’t that always the best compliment? —Jaime Lees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hotel

The Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive; 314-561-0033) gives you something to look at around every corner. As you walk up, a sculptor of suitcases in a perpetual state of collapse greets you while silhouettes of a golden man crawl up the side of the building. It sets the right tone for a place covered in such stunning art. Are you feeling blue? Stay in a room decorated blue head-to-toe, including a claw foot tub not far from the bed, should you need to recharge, relax and treat yourself. (There’s also red, yellow, and green depending on what you need to paint your pallet during your stay.) Our favorite area is the instrument wall, which is a great spot to pick up a banjo or guitar and start a musical conversation with other guests. —Jack Probst.
LIFESTYLE

