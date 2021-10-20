Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez Share New Songs From ABC Series ‘Queens’

"That was really nice to have people who understood my position," shares Eve who says her costars stood up for her while filming. Just days before ABC premiered its new drama Queens on October 19, one of the show’s stars, Eve, announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child. The news came as a welcome surprise to fans of the Philly rapper who was open about her struggle to conceive and even left her role as cohost of The Talk to focus on expanding her family. Ironically, when the prime time series costarring Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez resumed filming after a brief hiatus this summer, Eve had just found out she was pregnant.

