CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton & Nadine Velazquez Share New Songs From ABC Series ‘Queens’

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the premiere of the ABC series Queens, the show’s supergroup made up of Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy have shared two new songs via Def Jam Recordings. “Hear Me” and “The Introduction” appeared alongside the previously released “Nasty Girl” in the debut episode. Each song arrives with an...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Queens: 5 Things to Know About Brandy and Eve's Girl-Power Music Drama, Courtesy of EP Zahir McGhee

Tonight, ABC anoints its Queens — and we’ve got the scoop on the musical drama from the man who created it. The series follows four women who were in a 1990s R&B/hip-hop group as they reunite in the present day. Real-life musical heavy hitters Eve and Brandy play two of the roles. “We built a really solid season to start that keeps the show in the world of the pilot, of the fun and heightened reality, and then… we’re going to give you some special music and music videos,” executive producer Zahir McGhee says. “You won’t be able to predict what an episode...
QUEENS, NY
Essence

Eve Says Fellow Moms Brandy And Naturi Supported Her Through Pregnancy On The Set Of 'Queens'

"That was really nice to have people who understood my position," shares Eve who says her costars stood up for her while filming. Just days before ABC premiered its new drama Queens on October 19, one of the show’s stars, Eve, announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child. The news came as a welcome surprise to fans of the Philly rapper who was open about her struggle to conceive and even left her role as cohost of The Talk to focus on expanding her family. Ironically, when the prime time series costarring Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez resumed filming after a brief hiatus this summer, Eve had just found out she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Nadine Velazquez
Person
Naturi Naughton
Collider

'Queens' Review: ABC's Girl Group Drama Spits Fire, Thanks to Eve, Brandy, and Director Tim Story

It is never not going to be weird that in the space of six months, two different TV shows about '90s girl groups reuniting premiered on two different platforms. But while the Tina Fey-produced comedy Girls5Eva might have come out first, the new ABC series Queens, starring Eve, Brandy Norwood, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton has a real shot at making a name for itself not just in this tiny new subgenre, but in the crowded mishmash of television today.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Recording artists Eve and Brandy said their new TV show Queens, premiering Tuesday, revives the '90s hip-hop scene from which they emerged. The two, along with Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, play members of a disbanded '90s rap group, The Nasty Bitches, who reunite in 2021.
MUSIC
New York Post

Eve talks about her new ABC drama ‘Queens’ and impending motherhood

Eve plays a rapper who juggles mommy duty with five kids on the new ABC drama “Queens” — and now she is about to become a mother for the first time. In fact, the hip-hop diva announced her pregnancy just days before “Queens” — in which Eve co-stars with Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez as a ’90s rap girl group on the comeback trail — premiered on Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
ABC 4

Eve from newly released “Queens” joins hosts on GTU

Grammy and Emmy Winning star, Eve, virtually joins the show to talk about the new musical drama “Queens,” where she plays the role of Brianna a.k.a Professor Sex. Eve stars alongside three other talented women, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. “Queens” is about four women in their 40s who reunite to regain the “swag” they had in the 1990s in their legendary hip-hop group. The women hope to not only get back on stage but to rediscover the sisterhood they formed in the 90s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def Jam Recordings#Music Video#Abc#Nigerian
TheWrap

‘Queens’ Review: ABC’s Rap Drama Brings Eve, Brandy and Some Sick New Beats

Back in May, Peacock premiered one of the funniest new television series of the year, “Girls5eva.” Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the sitcom centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit. One week after the show’s May premiere, ABC gave a series order to “Queens,” a drama centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit.
TV & VIDEOS
Quad-Cities Times

'Queens' brings Eve, Brandy and others back into the music fold

Could a hip-hop group from the ‘90s make a comeback in 2021 and succeed? Absolutely, say the stars of “Queens,” a new ABC drama about just such a revival. “I actually feel like it might be easier to reboot,” says Naturi Naughton, who plays Jill “Da Thrill,” one of the Nasty B’s who left the business and is living a quiet life in Montana. The real question, she says, is: “Do you really want this life again?”
MUSIC
107.3 KFFM

Eve, Brandy and More Celebrate Hip-Hop Sisterhood With New ABC Show Queens

The golden age of hip-hop birthed some of the game's most beloved female rappers. Back in the 1990s, everyone from Eve to Rah Digga to Yo-Yo were making a name for themselves with their own fire rhymes and lethal pens. ABC is capturing the spirit of that era with the new scripted show Queens starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy as four women in their 40s who reunite after 20 years for a chance to recapture the fame they experienced as a 1990's rap group.
TV & VIDEOS
ladatanews.com

ABC Releases First Music Video For Upcoming ‘Queens’ Series

ABC has released the first music video for “Queens,” the upcoming drama series co-starring Nadine Velazquez. The show premieres on Oct. 19. “Queens” executive producer Tim Story directs “Nasty Girl.” The video features Velazquez and co-stars Eve, Naturi Naughton and Brandy performing in 1990s hip-hop style. “Nasty Girl” came out...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KATU.com

"Queens" Star Eve

She's a Hollywood star returning to her hip-hop roots! Eve joined us to share a little about the upcoming ABC drama "Queens," in which she stars along with Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. They play four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Queens: Season Two? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Queens TV show stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics. Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.
QUEENS, NY
Eastern Arizona Courier

Get to Know the 4 ‘Queens’ of ABC’s New Hip-Hop Drama

We love a comeback story. Twenty years after the fictional ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches broke up, its four female members are living very different lives when they reunite in the drama’s premiere — and rebrand themselves as Queens. Exec producer Zahir McGhee makes the introductions. 1. Brianna/Professor Sex. Now...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

The Cast Of “Queens” Share Emotional New Song, “Hear Me”

Last night, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy made their return to the spotlight on ABC’s Queens. The series sees the musical icons step into the shoes of artists who retired from performing in the ‘90s, but are now in their 40‘s and feel like something is missing from their life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy