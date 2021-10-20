1601 18TH SE

Rare opportunity to own this 4 unit building with water views and 8 parking spaces. The property features two 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units and two 2 bedrooms 1-bathroom unit. Each unit is metered separately, 4 Newer HVAC (replaced in 2020), washer/dryer, kitchen and decks. The top two units have one private and one shared front deck that can be easily made private. The top left and bottom right units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, built-in Microwave, garbage disposal and electrical. In 2020 the roof was replaced, new vinyl siding, hot water heaters, HVAC system, parking lot and decks. Showings are by appointment. 24-hour notice required.
