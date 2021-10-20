1601 18TH SE

This rarely available Victorian home, is located on a lovely wooded street in 16th St. Heights. The welcoming Expansive wraparound porch and large deck is ideal for entertaining and socializing. This home has over 3000 Sq. Ft. living area. Enjoy the quiet , peaceful in back yard which can be accessed from the the first level sunroom or from the lower level entrance. There's also paved parking at the rear. The home is equipped with a paid off Solar Panels, 3.36 KW solar PV ; therefore, there's a huge saving on your electric bills. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. From the first floor, the curved stair case leads you up to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Adjoining the primary bedroom is a spacious Office\ Sitting room . The Attic is fully finished one bedroom and lower level, one bedroom in-law suite has it's own laundry, kitchen full bathroom and entrance from the back. This highly sought after location is within walking distance to 14th St. Bus stop, pet worth Metro Station, various shops restaurants and Rock creek Park. More photos will be uploaded!!!!

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO