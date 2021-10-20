CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1601 18TH SE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Multi-Unit Investor Opportunity on 18th Street SE!!!! Quadruplex +GG 2BR/1BA Units in Anacostia Neighborhood. Partial Tenant-Occupied! Vacant unit available for showings. Multi-family properties are quite literally the hottest commodity on the market in the DC metro area right now. In a time when...

6860 Marshall Road

Maryland's local brokerage proudly presents 6860 Marshall Rd. Gorgeous property of over 3 acres! Property previously perced; info available. Informal road agreement with all surrounding properties. Listing courtesy of Next Step Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MARSHALL, VA
421 Independence Avenue SE

Steps to Eastern Market OR the Capitol Grounds, a COMMANDING corner red brick Federal COMPOUND containing 3 SPACIOUS apartments, each with separate private entrance from delightful wrap-around gardens and patios! 3-bedroom 2-level owners+GG unit at front, 2BR/2BA rental up top, and bonus 1BR/1BA at the rear garden. EXPAND your purchase power, live in one and pay ALL YOUR MORTGAGE INTEREST with $4200 rental income from the other TWO! Or endless opportunities - DREAM BIG and declare YOUR INDEPENDENCE!OPEN SATURDAY + SUNDAY 2-4PM OR CALL US FOR PRIVATE SHOWING APPT.
525 G Street SE

Two Bedroom duplex with free interent. - Bright 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment located on vibrant Capitol Hill. Close to all that the Hill has to offer including restaurants, shopping and the City's famous Eastern Market. The apartment features:. Central Heat and Air. Hardwood Floors. Washer Dryer in unit.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
2826 28th St, SE

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Large 3BR/1BA in Newly Renovated Building (Washer & Dryer in unit) - This building has been newly renovated and is situated on a large corner lot with plenty of green space. Easy access to all points within DC. These units come equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The new designer finishes Include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
646 Chesapeake St, SE

Charming 2 Bedroom in Washington Highlands Area! - This vibrant community features 1, 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Washington Highlands neighborhood. The spacious floor plans and urban finishes will exceed your expectations. th our large apartment home layouts and ample closet space. The property is located just a short distance from shopping, dining, and entertaining, this community has it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
112 56TH Place SE

This 3 level end unit Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood floors on the main level, upgraded kitchen , fenced backyard and 1 car garage. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
4328 Alabama Ave SE

Say hello to this bright 8 bed, 4 bath Fort Dupont home! Step inside from the large, welcoming front porch to a spacious interior, complete with tall ceilings and lots of windows for natural light. The backyard is perfect for outdoor get-togethers with friends. Recently renovated, the kitchen includes gorgeous marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. And don't worry, there's a new dishwasher too! This comfortable, multi-level home also offers an in-unit washer/dryer and A/C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1516 Holbrook Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 11/01 @10:00 am. Ends 11/03 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Oliver area. MINUTES to University of Baltimore, Oliver Park, Baltimore Penn Station, & Jai Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery E North Ave. Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
E/S Stone Boundary Road

1.801 subdivided parcel at corner of Route 16 and Feather Drive within the City of Cambridge. Zoned General Commercial and served by Cambridge utilities, including water and sewer, this parcel lends itself to a retail presence though can be used for a variety of commercial uses. Access directly from Feather Drive, the properties sit at the entrance to a large residential community, with traffic counts along Route 16 of nearly 6,000 vehicles every day.This is a fantastic opportunity to build your business in a high visibility location in within the City of Cambridge.
4451 Joseph Place NE , Homesite 45

New townhomes in Michigan Park now selling - over 50% sold out already!! This brand new townhome features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, rooftop terrace, and 2-car garage! This end home is starting construction now and overlooks the central park in the community and will be ready for Spring 2022 move-in. Minutes to the best of DC and Brookland and many other area amenities. The community features lots of open space and is designed to integrate within the classic homes surrounding it.
318 Bayshore Drive

Rare opportunity to own this 4 unit building with water views and 8 parking spaces. The property features two 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units and two 2 bedrooms 1-bathroom unit. Each unit is metered separately, 4 Newer HVAC (replaced in 2020), washer/dryer, kitchen and decks. The top two units have one private and one shared front deck that can be easily made private. The top left and bottom right units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, built-in Microwave, garbage disposal and electrical. In 2020 the roof was replaced, new vinyl siding, hot water heaters, HVAC system, parking lot and decks. Showings are by appointment. 24-hour notice required.
17424 Virginia Avenue

INCOME PRODUCER! Live in one side and let rent from other side help with mortgage payment. Very attractive side-by-side duplex in Halfway. Both sides are very well maintained and have 2 BR, 1 BATH on each side plus basements. Both sides have gas heat; side A has a brand new furnace. Tilt-in replacement windows; covered front and rear porches; metered separately; vacant and available for immediate possession. Sold as is, inspections with right to terminate.
4400 Shelltown

Driving down a private tree lined driveway, you'll come up to 4 chicken houses, located on 55.2 acres. Built in 2016, 60x560, upgraded in 2020 to Mountaire specifications. Build your dream home on this farm, perc has been applied for. Pics coming soon!!!. Listing courtesy of Sunset Properties. ©2021 Bright...
33 Teal Court

Call your agent!!! Won't last long. End unit townhome WITH walkout level basement. Home has been made ready for new owners, with new flooring and fresh paint. The lower level has finished family room perfect for home office, exercise room, whatever your family needs. LaPlata location close to everything, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and easy commuting. Large, fully fenced back yard ready for family get togethers. Just add your table and chairs. Front wrap a round porch needs holiday decorations and rocking chairs to make it your own.... Washing machine and dryer are in as is condition.
0 Allen Road

Approx. 65.073 acres of land located on the corner of US Route 50 and Allen Road. Zoned AR with a Overlay Commercial on the corner parcel. Parcels may be purchased individually. Listing courtesy of Svn/Miller Commercial Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
MT SEC #27A Dawn Lane

Level treed corner lot in John Brown Farm. Easy access to NOVA. Community access to Shenandoah River. Septic permit in hand. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Advantage. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for...
1311 NW Delafield Place NW

This rarely available Victorian home, is located on a lovely wooded street in 16th St. Heights. The welcoming Expansive wraparound porch and large deck is ideal for entertaining and socializing. This home has over 3000 Sq. Ft. living area. Enjoy the quiet , peaceful in back yard which can be accessed from the the first level sunroom or from the lower level entrance. There's also paved parking at the rear. The home is equipped with a paid off Solar Panels, 3.36 KW solar PV ; therefore, there's a huge saving on your electric bills. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. From the first floor, the curved stair case leads you up to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Adjoining the primary bedroom is a spacious Office\ Sitting room . The Attic is fully finished one bedroom and lower level, one bedroom in-law suite has it's own laundry, kitchen full bathroom and entrance from the back. This highly sought after location is within walking distance to 14th St. Bus stop, pet worth Metro Station, various shops restaurants and Rock creek Park. More photos will be uploaded!!!!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
2103 Hollins Ferry Road

46x100 LOT Zoned for Industrial use. Many uses by right, Car dealer, automotive repair, manufacturing, warehouse, storage, retail, etc all utilities on site. with a 2 bedroom 2 level single family semi detached row house included in price. Listing courtesy of Sell Your Home Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
00 Richmond Turnpike

Wooded lot with frontage on Rt. 301 (Richmond Turnpike). Alternative septic needed. Ideal for walk out level basement.
MLS

