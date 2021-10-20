CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1351 Calvert Road

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Photos coming soon! This amazing home has everything! From the large front porch with bay views, to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. The spacious owners suite has a sitting area, walk-in closets, dual vanities and a shower that has to bee seen to appreciate!...

140 Antrim Way N

ICONIC SUNNYWAY DINER/DELI in Greencastle , PA has been serving great food for over 60 years. Established in 1955, this turnkey restaurant offers dine-in, deli, and catering services. Active restaurant doing business as usual could be yours with 5,460 sq. ft. building in good condition offering 2 fully equipped kitchens, 3 walk-in coolers, 1 walk-in freezer, dine-in seating for 110 customers and 56 paved parking spots. Additional parking for expansion is possible on this 1.43 acre flat lot located on corner of Rt. 11 and Williamson Ave. only 1 block North of stoplight at the intersection of Rt. 11 and Rt. 16 in Greencastle. GREAT LOCATION, GREAT BUSINESS AND GREAT OPPORTUNITY!
1811 Roland Avenue

Welcome to 1811 Roland Ave, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ruxton home is the one you have been looking for. This home beams with natural light and features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level boasts an entry level bedroom w/ built-ins, living room, dining room, a charming kitchen w/tons of cabinet space & room for a table, a full bathroom and a 4 season sunroom off the kitchen great for relaxing & perfect for your morning coffee. The upper level provides 2 huge bedrooms both w/ vaulted tongue & groove wood ceilings, including the primary suite w/ sitting area, soaking tube, built-ins, and ceiling fans, the laundry area completes the upper level. This home is a hidden gem in the area, fantastic location, great outdoor spaces, fenced in flat back yard, close to shopping, restaurants, and 695 & 83. Don+GGt miss out!
11191 Kensington Place

What an amazing investment or first time home buyer property! Super location for commuter options. Completely redone and move in ready! Time to buy it is now! This townhouse features a wood burning fireplace, 2 large bedrooms which share a bathroom on the upper level. One bedroom has a huge walk in closet and the other has 2 closets one is a smaller walk in closet. There is a fenced in backyard, with patio and shed. Property backs to trees for extra privacy. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Good sized laundry/ pantry. New LVP floors on main level, new carpet upper level and fresh neutral paint throughout . Inside and outside HVAC unit less than a year old. Brand new Dishwasher, newer Convection Range and LG Refrigerator with ice maker. All new light fixtures. Close to downtown, I-95, Central Park, Cosner Corner and commuter parking.
TBD Mengel Road , Homesite 112

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! Check out this beautiful Madison II Townhome! Morning Room Extension is a wonderful addition to both floors giving ample space in the kitchen and dining area and enlarges the owners bedroom as well! This will be a must see! Registration Required. Photos may differ from actual home.
4511 Tipton Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
103 Larkspur Lane

Tis True! this land abuts the fishing lake!! Lake of the Woods 'small' 35 acre lake commonly called Keaton's Lake; Located in a quiet & private neighborhood with Parkland, golf & water neighbors; close to boat launch area; This lake does have a public beach and can enjoy most types of water activities : lake motors must be electric ( not gasoline ) powered. Some days you feel like it's your own private lake!!
6860 Marshall Road

Maryland's local brokerage proudly presents 6860 Marshall Rd. Gorgeous property of over 3 acres! Property previously perced; info available. Informal road agreement with all surrounding properties. Listing courtesy of Next Step Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
5508 Keppler Road

Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
189 Olde Concord Road

Are you ready to have a house that you can call HOME!!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 1/2 baths on mostly a wooded home-site with a setback from the road, and a paved U driveway around the back of the house. Imagine relaxing on your 12 x 9 deck with your choice of drink in hand. The home is built on a crawlspace and includes a Moisture Barrier. Some items that have been upgraded are New Windows - May 2019 - New Septic Pump with Alarm System - August 2019 - New Electric Hot Water Heater - December 2020 - Whole Home Water Filter - Change Filter every 6 months - External subpanel with 240 Amp Outlets - Gutter Guards - shed in the backyard and NO HOA!!
718 N High Street

NEW LISTING! This adorable all brick rancher is ready for you to move right in!! 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, wood floors, full basement with a finished man cave! (The man cave is painted dark gray...it's not purple). Fenced rear yard AND this property qualifies for a USDA loan! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!!
6012 Crescent Point Drive

A MUST SEE!!! Treat yourself to this private 5.28 acre charming oasis. This hidden Ranch is the gift that keeps on giving, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2800 square feet of living space. Includes an fully equipped kitchen, double sided gas fireplace, master walk-in closet, back deck for entertaining visitors or watching wildlife, attached 2 car garage with remote entry, 1300 square foot barn/ workshop, boat slip (#38 recorded with County) and so much more. Lower level isn+GGt completely finished (roughly 2175 sq ft) and has plenty of space to customize and make it yours. This water-access equestrian estate is located in the Twin Oaks Landing Subdivision, equipped with a common area, boat ramp for your boating needs and minutes away from restaurants, mini golf and Lake Anna State Park. Home is also approximately 45 minutes from the City of Fredericksburg with more shopping and entertainment and 20 minutes away from Louisa with local owned shops and small businesses.
1032 Rimrock Road

TBB. Photo is of a completed home with some modifications. Permits in hand breaking ground any day now. To be finished early spring. Featuring LVP throughout the entire home. Solid wood kitchen cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. Granite counter tops. SS appliances. Master bathroom with tiled shower. Still time to choose the finishes. Call listing agent for details.
1933 Appleyard Drive

Great brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath split level with 2 car garage and oversize driveway with plenty of room for parking. Large yard, with shed. House needs tlc and updating, priced accordingly. Being sold in as-is condition. Easy 10 minute commute into Chambersburg, 6 minutes to Norlo Park. Listing courtesy...
1011 Timber Trail Road

This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
318 Bayshore Drive

Rare opportunity to own this 4 unit building with water views and 8 parking spaces. The property features two 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units and two 2 bedrooms 1-bathroom unit. Each unit is metered separately, 4 Newer HVAC (replaced in 2020), washer/dryer, kitchen and decks. The top two units have one private and one shared front deck that can be easily made private. The top left and bottom right units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, built-in Microwave, garbage disposal and electrical. In 2020 the roof was replaced, new vinyl siding, hot water heaters, HVAC system, parking lot and decks. Showings are by appointment. 24-hour notice required.
7710 Newington Forest Avenue

Dream home in gorgeous Burgoney forest west community with immaculate well-built home with upgrade galore. Brand new HVAC. Hot electric water heater 16 months old; washing machine in master-bath; energy efficient windows including kitchen garden window are 4 yrs old with 20-years company warranty transferable to new owner; backyard of this home is highly protected with gated entry; six-feet wide brick/concreate sidewalk to the backyard and basement; wooden fence over brick-retaining wall on the rear- and side lines; backyard has a built-in large accessory storage shed (22+GG x 8+GG x 7+GG) with brick base, concreate floor, vinyl siding, asphalt roof, two doors and a window. This shed can accommodate tons of materials for storage. This three-level TOTAL 2360 SQFT Home has five bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath. Four bedrooms in upper-level and one big bedroom in lower-level. Gleaming wood floors throughout main level, with marble stone floor in Kitchen and family room. In main level, Formal Living area opens to Dining Room. Large Kitchen and Family Room combo are an entertainer's delight. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, electric cooking oven, refrigerator, ceiling fan, and window garden. One half bathroom in main level. Upper-level has master bedroom with attached master-bath (granite floor), washing machine in master bathroom, and spacious walkout closet. Three other bedrooms share common full bath (marble stone floor), has double-sink with large medicine cabinet. The finished walkout basement is amazing! Large Bedroom with window and closet, Recreation room, new washer and dryer, one full bath, refrigerator, and a Den for office use or children+GGs playroom. Quick access to DC, Tyson Corner, Fairfax, Alexandria & Woodbridge; less than 10 minutes from hospital, Springfield Metro & mall, stores, & gyms; only 7-minutes, school pyramid West Springfield HS.
440 Kentmore Terrace

If you haven't found the right home yet, look no further than 440 KENTMORE TERRACE! An ideal choice for the buyer who wants to move in and enjoy! New LVP flooring anchors the first level and escorts you from the foyer to the sunken living room complete with wood burning fireplace; a fantastic place to read or visit with friends and family . The separate dining room with chair rail will play host to many dinner parties and the updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eat-in space and a sizable pantry. The upper level is home to the primary bedroom en-suite with vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms and shared hall bath round out the upper level. Downstairs you'll find a rec room, perfect for RAVENS game day parties along with a potential 4th bedroom and a third full bath. The utility room offers loads of storage. But wait, there's more... All this and an extra young roof, 2 assigned parking spaces, a first floor 1/2 bath, a fully fenced yard with new privacy fence and an updated deck that over looks the common area. You cannot go wrong here!
401 S Ann Street

ARV 500-520kAll permits and plans conveyCHAP approved and eligible so next buyer welcomed to reapply and receive creditFloor Layout drawings and plans w/ buildout expanding sq footage approved and conveying as wellPerfect for end buyer to force appreciated and created Instant equity and live in Fed Hill to fully renovated to their specificationAlso great Fix and Flip for an Investor's for next project.
20463 Quiet Walk Terrace

Picture yourself living in a beautiful Townhome located in the sought after Ashburn Village Community, what would it look like? Begin your mornings in the Living Room with a cup of coffee next to your Gas Fireplace on Winter mornings. Make your way around the Dining area into the Kitchen featuring a New Dishwasher, Flat Panel Cabinet Doors & a Large Picture Window bringing in ample of sunlight. Invite guests to the spacious outdoor Deck, wrapped around the Living & Kitchen and enjoy Scenic Views of the Pavilion Lake that+GGs just across the street! This property includes New Paint, New Carpet & hardwood flooring. Proceed to the Third Floor featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and embrace your En-Suite Bathroom in the Primary Bedroom W/ a Walk-In Closet! We can+GGt forget to mention that this Community has amenities galore such as Indoor Tennis Courts, Gym, Pools & more. It+GGs close proximity to schools, metros & multiple airports is ideal for families and commuters. Experience Shopping, Dining & Entertainment nearby. It+GGs no reason why many look to live in this Community. You don+GGt want to miss out on this Townhouse coming soon!
33 Teal Court

Call your agent!!! Won't last long. End unit townhome WITH walkout level basement. Home has been made ready for new owners, with new flooring and fresh paint. The lower level has finished family room perfect for home office, exercise room, whatever your family needs. LaPlata location close to everything, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and easy commuting. Large, fully fenced back yard ready for family get togethers. Just add your table and chairs. Front wrap a round porch needs holiday decorations and rocking chairs to make it your own.... Washing machine and dryer are in as is condition.
