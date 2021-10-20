CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

1331 Mantle Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly remodeled 3 bd / 1 bath townhome in Parkville with off-street parking pad in rear. This home is move-in ready, perfect for the first time home buyer, or empty nester looking to downsize, but is also priced for the smart investor looking to add to...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1811 Roland Avenue

Welcome to 1811 Roland Ave, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ruxton home is the one you have been looking for. This home beams with natural light and features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level boasts an entry level bedroom w/ built-ins, living room, dining room, a charming kitchen w/tons of cabinet space & room for a table, a full bathroom and a 4 season sunroom off the kitchen great for relaxing & perfect for your morning coffee. The upper level provides 2 huge bedrooms both w/ vaulted tongue & groove wood ceilings, including the primary suite w/ sitting area, soaking tube, built-ins, and ceiling fans, the laundry area completes the upper level. This home is a hidden gem in the area, fantastic location, great outdoor spaces, fenced in flat back yard, close to shopping, restaurants, and 695 & 83. Don+GGt miss out!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11191 Kensington Place

What an amazing investment or first time home buyer property! Super location for commuter options. Completely redone and move in ready! Time to buy it is now! This townhouse features a wood burning fireplace, 2 large bedrooms which share a bathroom on the upper level. One bedroom has a huge walk in closet and the other has 2 closets one is a smaller walk in closet. There is a fenced in backyard, with patio and shed. Property backs to trees for extra privacy. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Good sized laundry/ pantry. New LVP floors on main level, new carpet upper level and fresh neutral paint throughout . Inside and outside HVAC unit less than a year old. Brand new Dishwasher, newer Convection Range and LG Refrigerator with ice maker. All new light fixtures. Close to downtown, I-95, Central Park, Cosner Corner and commuter parking.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4511 Tipton Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Larkspur Lane

Tis True! this land abuts the fishing lake!! Lake of the Woods 'small' 35 acre lake commonly called Keaton's Lake; Located in a quiet & private neighborhood with Parkland, golf & water neighbors; close to boat launch area; This lake does have a public beach and can enjoy most types of water activities : lake motors must be electric ( not gasoline ) powered. Some days you feel like it's your own private lake!!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Re Max Solutions#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 E Windsor Avenue , A

What an opportunity!!**Super nice 3 finished Level Semi Detached Del Ray Charmer !---Large front porch welcomes you home to this sunlit home just steps from " The Avenue" and all that is exciting and trendy Del Ray. Warm hardwoods throughout entire upper levels. Updated Kitchen with shaker white Cabs and BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances and lots of sunlight! walk out Kitchen ( and basement too) to large inviting rear yard just waiting for fall BBQ's!! Upper level with 2 bedrooms and bathroom and tons of windows and natural light. Lower level with great Freshly painted rec room space and a large full bath and storage too! A location that's unbeatable as this home is square in the middle of the Avenue and all its shops, restaurants and walkable life! Walkable to Braddock METRO and min from Old Town, Potomac Yard, Crystal City and Amazon HQ2 and Washington DC!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6860 Marshall Road

Maryland's local brokerage proudly presents 6860 Marshall Rd. Gorgeous property of over 3 acres! Property previously perced; info available. Informal road agreement with all surrounding properties. Listing courtesy of Next Step Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6012 Crescent Point Drive

A MUST SEE!!! Treat yourself to this private 5.28 acre charming oasis. This hidden Ranch is the gift that keeps on giving, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2800 square feet of living space. Includes an fully equipped kitchen, double sided gas fireplace, master walk-in closet, back deck for entertaining visitors or watching wildlife, attached 2 car garage with remote entry, 1300 square foot barn/ workshop, boat slip (#38 recorded with County) and so much more. Lower level isn+GGt completely finished (roughly 2175 sq ft) and has plenty of space to customize and make it yours. This water-access equestrian estate is located in the Twin Oaks Landing Subdivision, equipped with a common area, boat ramp for your boating needs and minutes away from restaurants, mini golf and Lake Anna State Park. Home is also approximately 45 minutes from the City of Fredericksburg with more shopping and entertainment and 20 minutes away from Louisa with local owned shops and small businesses.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 125TH Street , 392W5

BAYFRONT! Wow, this view is everything. The "W" building was built with poured concrete floors, it has recently been painted and has new carpet in the common areas. There are 2 pools to choose from with one located in front of this unit on the end of the canal, waterfront. Also, unique to this building is a half bath in the primary bedroom. There is a brand new sectional sleep sofa with a new chair and ottoman. Private storage closet off of porch. This Location is the best in town. Enjoy the fireworks from the Northside park, you will have the best seat in the house. Stroll the common area dock, or take advantage of the Sundays in The Park with concerts, fairs and athletic competitions. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Mengel Road , Homesite 112

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! Check out this beautiful Madison II Townhome! Morning Room Extension is a wonderful addition to both floors giving ample space in the kitchen and dining area and enlarges the owners bedroom as well! This will be a must see! Registration Required. Photos may differ from actual home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

318 Bayshore Drive

Rare opportunity to own this 4 unit building with water views and 8 parking spaces. The property features two 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom units and two 2 bedrooms 1-bathroom unit. Each unit is metered separately, 4 Newer HVAC (replaced in 2020), washer/dryer, kitchen and decks. The top two units have one private and one shared front deck that can be easily made private. The top left and bottom right units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, built-in Microwave, garbage disposal and electrical. In 2020 the roof was replaced, new vinyl siding, hot water heaters, HVAC system, parking lot and decks. Showings are by appointment. 24-hour notice required.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1032 Rimrock Road

TBB. Photo is of a completed home with some modifications. Permits in hand breaking ground any day now. To be finished early spring. Featuring LVP throughout the entire home. Solid wood kitchen cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. Granite counter tops. SS appliances. Master bathroom with tiled shower. Still time to choose the finishes. Call listing agent for details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

440 Kentmore Terrace

If you haven't found the right home yet, look no further than 440 KENTMORE TERRACE! An ideal choice for the buyer who wants to move in and enjoy! New LVP flooring anchors the first level and escorts you from the foyer to the sunken living room complete with wood burning fireplace; a fantastic place to read or visit with friends and family . The separate dining room with chair rail will play host to many dinner parties and the updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eat-in space and a sizable pantry. The upper level is home to the primary bedroom en-suite with vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms and shared hall bath round out the upper level. Downstairs you'll find a rec room, perfect for RAVENS game day parties along with a potential 4th bedroom and a third full bath. The utility room offers loads of storage. But wait, there's more... All this and an extra young roof, 2 assigned parking spaces, a first floor 1/2 bath, a fully fenced yard with new privacy fence and an updated deck that over looks the common area. You cannot go wrong here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5508 Keppler Road

Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20463 Quiet Walk Terrace

Picture yourself living in a beautiful Townhome located in the sought after Ashburn Village Community, what would it look like? Begin your mornings in the Living Room with a cup of coffee next to your Gas Fireplace on Winter mornings. Make your way around the Dining area into the Kitchen featuring a New Dishwasher, Flat Panel Cabinet Doors & a Large Picture Window bringing in ample of sunlight. Invite guests to the spacious outdoor Deck, wrapped around the Living & Kitchen and enjoy Scenic Views of the Pavilion Lake that+GGs just across the street! This property includes New Paint, New Carpet & hardwood flooring. Proceed to the Third Floor featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and embrace your En-Suite Bathroom in the Primary Bedroom W/ a Walk-In Closet! We can+GGt forget to mention that this Community has amenities galore such as Indoor Tennis Courts, Gym, Pools & more. It+GGs close proximity to schools, metros & multiple airports is ideal for families and commuters. Experience Shopping, Dining & Entertainment nearby. It+GGs no reason why many look to live in this Community. You don+GGt want to miss out on this Townhouse coming soon!
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4400 Shelltown

Driving down a private tree lined driveway, you'll come up to 4 chicken houses, located on 55.2 acres. Built in 2016, 60x560, upgraded in 2020 to Mountaire specifications. Build your dream home on this farm, perc has been applied for. Pics coming soon!!!. Listing courtesy of Sunset Properties. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1011 Timber Trail Road

This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3008 S Columbus Street , A2

Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2104 Capstone Circle

Welcome to 2104 Capstone Circle, in an easily accessible community where privacy, pride of ownership and easy living combine to give you a very desirable life style! This superbly located townhome offers luxury living and world class convenience. Step up to your open main floor featuring a light drenched front living room, spacious dining room, and open kitchen and a warm and inviting family room/den/office. The kitchen provides plenty of cooking space and a pantry for all your storage needs. Nestled among the trees, the spacious deck is perfect for al fresco dining. The primary bedroom has a sloped, cathedral ceiling and a dramatic, picture window overlooking the treetops, as well as a very, very large walk-in closet which does not disappoint, plus an additional wall to wall closet and new en-suite bath with double vanity and a walk-in shower. Two large guest rooms with generous closets and dramatic vaulted ceilings are perfect for extra sleeping accommodations or home office space. A full second bath is next door. The washer & dryer near the bedrooms makes laundry convenient. The third full bath on the lower level provides an abundance of uses for this open living space, while the sliding glass doors open to a private grass & tree backyard (maintained by the HOA). The two-car oversized garage has additional storage under the stairs ideal for tools, trash cans and storage. Having visitors from out of town? Leave your home when they land and arrive in time for pick-up at nearby Dulles airport. This friendly community includes a playground and tennis courts. Dine at many nearby restaurants, golf at Herndon Centennial Golf Course and shop at Fresh World and H Mart, among others. This convenient location offers easy access to Tysons, Falls Church, Arlington and the District. The fabulous location is minutes away from the new Innovation Metro Station that will be opening soon (approx. Feb, 2022).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

33 Teal Court

Call your agent!!! Won't last long. End unit townhome WITH walkout level basement. Home has been made ready for new owners, with new flooring and fresh paint. The lower level has finished family room perfect for home office, exercise room, whatever your family needs. LaPlata location close to everything, shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and easy commuting. Large, fully fenced back yard ready for family get togethers. Just add your table and chairs. Front wrap a round porch needs holiday decorations and rocking chairs to make it your own.... Washing machine and dryer are in as is condition.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9428 Hollow Road

Country Living within minutes of Frederick and Route 70. Lovely 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom colonial in Middletown! Right across the road from Maryland National Golf Course. This expansive home sits on .9 acres and backs to farmland that will never be built on. Sit back on the two large decks, enjoy the above ground pool, relax with nature or feed the chickens in the chicken coop! This home also has an additional bonus as it has rental potential with a fully finished basement efficiency! Basement is complete with separate entrance, bedroom, living room and kitchen. Schedule your tour today to view this one of a kind property in a great location!
MIDDLETOWN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy