25707 Donerails Chase

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Beautiful NVHomes Clifton Park Model in South Riding has it all! Admire the exceptional curb appeal of the professionally landscaped & elevated lot w/side-load 3 car garage. Step into Elegant 2-story foyer by a Grand Oak staircase & flanked by a gorgeous Living Room & Formal Dining Room, all with...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1811 Roland Avenue

Welcome to 1811 Roland Ave, this 3 bedroom 2 bath Ruxton home is the one you have been looking for. This home beams with natural light and features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level boasts an entry level bedroom w/ built-ins, living room, dining room, a charming kitchen w/tons of cabinet space & room for a table, a full bathroom and a 4 season sunroom off the kitchen great for relaxing & perfect for your morning coffee. The upper level provides 2 huge bedrooms both w/ vaulted tongue & groove wood ceilings, including the primary suite w/ sitting area, soaking tube, built-ins, and ceiling fans, the laundry area completes the upper level. This home is a hidden gem in the area, fantastic location, great outdoor spaces, fenced in flat back yard, close to shopping, restaurants, and 695 & 83. Don+GGt miss out!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11191 Kensington Place

What an amazing investment or first time home buyer property! Super location for commuter options. Completely redone and move in ready! Time to buy it is now! This townhouse features a wood burning fireplace, 2 large bedrooms which share a bathroom on the upper level. One bedroom has a huge walk in closet and the other has 2 closets one is a smaller walk in closet. There is a fenced in backyard, with patio and shed. Property backs to trees for extra privacy. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Good sized laundry/ pantry. New LVP floors on main level, new carpet upper level and fresh neutral paint throughout . Inside and outside HVAC unit less than a year old. Brand new Dishwasher, newer Convection Range and LG Refrigerator with ice maker. All new light fixtures. Close to downtown, I-95, Central Park, Cosner Corner and commuter parking.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4511 Tipton Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6012 Crescent Point Drive

A MUST SEE!!! Treat yourself to this private 5.28 acre charming oasis. This hidden Ranch is the gift that keeps on giving, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2800 square feet of living space. Includes an fully equipped kitchen, double sided gas fireplace, master walk-in closet, back deck for entertaining visitors or watching wildlife, attached 2 car garage with remote entry, 1300 square foot barn/ workshop, boat slip (#38 recorded with County) and so much more. Lower level isn+GGt completely finished (roughly 2175 sq ft) and has plenty of space to customize and make it yours. This water-access equestrian estate is located in the Twin Oaks Landing Subdivision, equipped with a common area, boat ramp for your boating needs and minutes away from restaurants, mini golf and Lake Anna State Park. Home is also approximately 45 minutes from the City of Fredericksburg with more shopping and entertainment and 20 minutes away from Louisa with local owned shops and small businesses.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1011 Timber Trail Road

This classic colonial features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a first floor family room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert in addition to a spacious formal living room and separate dining room. Enjoy the roomy country-style kitchen overlooking the rear brick patio and private back yard. Attached is a two car side load garage and a huge unfinished basement approximately 1,189 square feet waiting for your inspired ideas. This home is fueled by natural gas and enjoys public water and a private septic system. The lot measures .61 acres and backs to a large wooded area. Both the main level and upper levels boast hardwood flooring in nice condition. The master bedroom is very spacious and shares an adjoining bonus room which could be used as a walk-in closet, office, nursery, exercise room, etc. There is also a separate walk-in closet and additional regular closet storage. There is also a private master full bathroom.This home has been owned and lovingly cared-for by the same family for many, many years. It's time to make it your special place to call HOME! Priced to reflect the option to make updated improvements.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20463 Quiet Walk Terrace

Picture yourself living in a beautiful Townhome located in the sought after Ashburn Village Community, what would it look like? Begin your mornings in the Living Room with a cup of coffee next to your Gas Fireplace on Winter mornings. Make your way around the Dining area into the Kitchen featuring a New Dishwasher, Flat Panel Cabinet Doors & a Large Picture Window bringing in ample of sunlight. Invite guests to the spacious outdoor Deck, wrapped around the Living & Kitchen and enjoy Scenic Views of the Pavilion Lake that+GGs just across the street! This property includes New Paint, New Carpet & hardwood flooring. Proceed to the Third Floor featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and embrace your En-Suite Bathroom in the Primary Bedroom W/ a Walk-In Closet! We can+GGt forget to mention that this Community has amenities galore such as Indoor Tennis Courts, Gym, Pools & more. It+GGs close proximity to schools, metros & multiple airports is ideal for families and commuters. Experience Shopping, Dining & Entertainment nearby. It+GGs no reason why many look to live in this Community. You don+GGt want to miss out on this Townhouse coming soon!
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5508 Keppler Road

Welcome to a beautiful property that has been lovingly updated and maintained. Everywhere you look you find high quality. Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, subway tile back splash, custom cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Notice the lovely hardwood floors on the main living area, the unique arched fireplace set on a wall of brick, and the new-antique light fixture in the dining area. Walk across slate tiles in the foyer and move to the welcoming family room with second natural fireplace. The bright and airy laundry room may make that more a pleasure than a chore. Speaking of chores, that comfortable home office or 4th bedroom waits for you down the hall. The full guest bath is light and bright with a handsome pedestal sink. Upstairs you're in for a treat with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (both with attractive granite and tile work). The primary bathroom features two showerheads, large square tiles, and stone. Did you notice the ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms plus the office? Besides adding comfort, these offer some energy savings as well. Energy! Yes, those solar panels will even out energy costs and help reduce your carbon footprint. LEDs and EnergyStar help with that also. Outside, grow some of your own fresh, organic produce in your own vegetable garden and help yourself as well as the rest of us. Grill those fresh vegetables on the freshly painted deck and patio. Handsome House is beautifully located as well. There is a Metro bus stop at the corner. Walking distance to Henson Creek Park, public and private schools, groceries, restaurants. Other nearby amenities: Giant and Aldi groceries 6 min, Metro 8 min, Census Bureau 10 min, Joint Base Andrews 10 min, Walmart 11 min, National Harbor (dining, entertainment, shopping) 14 min, National Airport 28 min, Pentagon 29 min, downtown DC 33 min, North Beach 49 min. There is so much to enjoy here. A true pleasure awaits you.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 E Windsor Avenue , A

What an opportunity!!**Super nice 3 finished Level Semi Detached Del Ray Charmer !---Large front porch welcomes you home to this sunlit home just steps from " The Avenue" and all that is exciting and trendy Del Ray. Warm hardwoods throughout entire upper levels. Updated Kitchen with shaker white Cabs and BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances and lots of sunlight! walk out Kitchen ( and basement too) to large inviting rear yard just waiting for fall BBQ's!! Upper level with 2 bedrooms and bathroom and tons of windows and natural light. Lower level with great Freshly painted rec room space and a large full bath and storage too! A location that's unbeatable as this home is square in the middle of the Avenue and all its shops, restaurants and walkable life! Walkable to Braddock METRO and min from Old Town, Potomac Yard, Crystal City and Amazon HQ2 and Washington DC!
REAL ESTATE
#Storage Room#Windows#Rec Room#Walk In Closet#Family Room#Grand Oak Staircase#Transomed#The Yard#W Granite#Glass Mosaic#Ss Appliances#Microwave Double Ovens#The Formal Dr Pantry#Kitchen#Ul#French#Trex#The Upper Level Master#Ensuite Bath W Dual#The Lower Level
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

107 Wimbledon Lane

Welcome to thislovely 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath update townhome in convenient Village of Queen Anne.Freshly painted and newly installed LVT flooring in foyer and kitchen. Kitchen has just been renovated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets with new pulls, faucets and light fixtures. Walk outside thru newer soft slider and enjoy the maintenance free deck, made from composite material. Lower level has been fully finished with large family room, half bath, laundry/utility room and walkout to patio and backyard. Nice size bedrooms and 2 full baths on top floor. Freshly cleaned carpets.Very spacious --you'll love this home. Enjoy the pool next summer-included in your h o a fee.Washer "as is".
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

440 Kentmore Terrace

If you haven't found the right home yet, look no further than 440 KENTMORE TERRACE! An ideal choice for the buyer who wants to move in and enjoy! New LVP flooring anchors the first level and escorts you from the foyer to the sunken living room complete with wood burning fireplace; a fantastic place to read or visit with friends and family . The separate dining room with chair rail will play host to many dinner parties and the updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eat-in space and a sizable pantry. The upper level is home to the primary bedroom en-suite with vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms and shared hall bath round out the upper level. Downstairs you'll find a rec room, perfect for RAVENS game day parties along with a potential 4th bedroom and a third full bath. The utility room offers loads of storage. But wait, there's more... All this and an extra young roof, 2 assigned parking spaces, a first floor 1/2 bath, a fully fenced yard with new privacy fence and an updated deck that over looks the common area. You cannot go wrong here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2104 Capstone Circle

Welcome to 2104 Capstone Circle, in an easily accessible community where privacy, pride of ownership and easy living combine to give you a very desirable life style! This superbly located townhome offers luxury living and world class convenience. Step up to your open main floor featuring a light drenched front living room, spacious dining room, and open kitchen and a warm and inviting family room/den/office. The kitchen provides plenty of cooking space and a pantry for all your storage needs. Nestled among the trees, the spacious deck is perfect for al fresco dining. The primary bedroom has a sloped, cathedral ceiling and a dramatic, picture window overlooking the treetops, as well as a very, very large walk-in closet which does not disappoint, plus an additional wall to wall closet and new en-suite bath with double vanity and a walk-in shower. Two large guest rooms with generous closets and dramatic vaulted ceilings are perfect for extra sleeping accommodations or home office space. A full second bath is next door. The washer & dryer near the bedrooms makes laundry convenient. The third full bath on the lower level provides an abundance of uses for this open living space, while the sliding glass doors open to a private grass & tree backyard (maintained by the HOA). The two-car oversized garage has additional storage under the stairs ideal for tools, trash cans and storage. Having visitors from out of town? Leave your home when they land and arrive in time for pick-up at nearby Dulles airport. This friendly community includes a playground and tennis courts. Dine at many nearby restaurants, golf at Herndon Centennial Golf Course and shop at Fresh World and H Mart, among others. This convenient location offers easy access to Tysons, Falls Church, Arlington and the District. The fabulous location is minutes away from the new Innovation Metro Station that will be opening soon (approx. Feb, 2022).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1309 Holly Street NW

ESTATE SALE More than a diamond in the rough...this is a true gem, a dream come true in Shepherd Park. Spacious and sunny, a classic colonial with over 2700+ sf of interior living space. 3levels, #bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a finished walkout basement and off street parking for 2+ cars. The perfect blend of original details and updated features. Main level: features a stately foyer and staircase, hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room and library. An updated eat in kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile flooring, walkout staircase to back yard and powder room. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms, a rear screened back porch and a full bath. Lower level: is a large finished space with recreation room, laundry room, full bath, extra storage that walks out to a screened porch, patio and fenced in yard. One of DC's most established neighborhoods...conveniently located near main roads, shops, dining, recreational activities and more.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3008 S Columbus Street , A2

Gorgeous Monticello model home nestled in Fairlington Villages! This light-filled home consists of more than 1,700 sq ft over two living levels! The main living level features beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2021), windows with beautiful wooden blinds, & fresh paint throughout. The open living room/dining area & the private rear balcony with stairs down to a large fenced-in patio make this the perfect home for entertaining! The updated eat-in kitchen is accented with upgraded cabinetry, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer garbage disposal (2019), & recessed lighting. The spacious main bedroom easily fits a king, has a huge closet, & gets lots of light! A full bathroom with a sparkling white tiled shower & updated light fixture completes this level. The lower living level features tile flooring & recessed lighting throughout both the spacious recreation room & the bonus room with two large closets, perfect for guests or to use as a home office. A second full bathroom is accented with a brand new vanity & a shower with a sliding glass door. A separate laundry room with a newer full-sized washer (2019), dryer, & ample storage space completes this home. Other features include a newer HVAC (2019) & a separate lower-level entrance. Fairlington Villages amenities include 6 pools, lighted tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, & MORE! Great location near I-395 & walking distance from the shops/restaurants of Shirlington Village & Bradlee Shopping Center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

189 Olde Concord Road

Are you ready to have a house that you can call HOME!!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 1/2 baths on mostly a wooded home-site with a setback from the road, and a paved U driveway around the back of the house. Imagine relaxing on your 12 x 9 deck with your choice of drink in hand. The home is built on a crawlspace and includes a Moisture Barrier. Some items that have been upgraded are New Windows - May 2019 - New Septic Pump with Alarm System - August 2019 - New Electric Hot Water Heater - December 2020 - Whole Home Water Filter - Change Filter every 6 months - External subpanel with 240 Amp Outlets - Gutter Guards - shed in the backyard and NO HOA!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 125TH Street , 392W5

BAYFRONT! Wow, this view is everything. The "W" building was built with poured concrete floors, it has recently been painted and has new carpet in the common areas. There are 2 pools to choose from with one located in front of this unit on the end of the canal, waterfront. Also, unique to this building is a half bath in the primary bedroom. There is a brand new sectional sleep sofa with a new chair and ottoman. Private storage closet off of porch. This Location is the best in town. Enjoy the fireworks from the Northside park, you will have the best seat in the house. Stroll the common area dock, or take advantage of the Sundays in The Park with concerts, fairs and athletic competitions. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9428 Hollow Road

Country Living within minutes of Frederick and Route 70. Lovely 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom colonial in Middletown! Right across the road from Maryland National Golf Course. This expansive home sits on .9 acres and backs to farmland that will never be built on. Sit back on the two large decks, enjoy the above ground pool, relax with nature or feed the chickens in the chicken coop! This home also has an additional bonus as it has rental potential with a fully finished basement efficiency! Basement is complete with separate entrance, bedroom, living room and kitchen. Schedule your tour today to view this one of a kind property in a great location!
MIDDLETOWN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

610 21ST Street S

Charming Expanded Cape Cod with unique features throughout. One of a kind! Beautiful. Stone work inside and out. Gleaming Harwood, stone, tile, and some carpet in the basement areas. Slate. covered front porch from French doors just off f the living room dining room combo. Gourmet Kitchen with stone countertops, and breakfast bar just of the breakfast room. Main floor family room and office with built ins through out. Laundry both the basement and the main level. Main level owner or guest suite with two levels and private bath and lounge area. Powered Room on the main. Upstairs 3 beds 2 baths. One of bedrooms is second owner's suite with jet tub/shower. Basement with wet bar, full bath, fireplace in lower rec area with sliding glass door to the step up to the patio. Spacious 9000 sq foot lot with 2 car detached garage and new wood fencing and maturing tree. Perfect Location just blocks to the metro, shopping, parks, schools and library. If you love a home with character and space, look no further. Not far from Amazon HQ2, Pentagon Row, Costco, Mall and more. Easy commute to DC for work or fun. Open October 31, 2021 from 3 to 7 pm with treat for Halloween!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

738 Highland Ridge Avenue

This stunning Duplex-Style Single Family home, located in the much sought-after Quince Orchard Park, will appeal to even the most discerning buyer. This home is situated on a courtyard green space and walking path with a charming front porch. As soon as you step into the foyer, you are captivated by the exquisite detailing throughout from the curved staircase and open two story foyer to the hardwood floors. Lots of windows allow natural light to flood this open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a ceramic backsplash and opens to the deck. Dine in the bright breakfast nook opening to the deck or entertain your dinner party in the elegant formal dining room. The family room is located off of the eat-in kitchen and includes a gas fireplace. The main level is complete with a large study that offers a quiet place to work. The upper level features a big owners+GG suite with a bump out/sitting area, vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets and a large en-suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and one additional bathroom is located on the upstairs bedroom level. The lower level is perfect for entertaining and includes a large rec room with the home+GGs second gas fireplace, the home+GGs third full bathroom, a bonus room, a laundry room and plenty of storage. Outside you will find a beautifully landscaped yard and a deck overlooking hardscape patio. Situation within the green space and the walking path, this home offers plenty of privacy to enjoy peaceful moments. A one-car attached garage completes the property. This is an absolutely gorgeous home, immaculate, and meticulously cared for. The Quince Orchard Park community offers many planned activities, with clubhouse, pools, tennis courts, parks, lakes and trails. Also enjoy the nearby and walkable downtown area featuring shops, restaurants, theater and much more. This home is truly a must see!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43 Little Sorrel

This amazing updated Quaker-built home is located in Jacksons Meadow which adjoins the Sly Fox Golf course; It has been completely renovated down to the studs this year (2021) with 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Everything throughout the house, all the appliances and fixtures are all brand new and never used! Serious attention to detail will have you clamoring to preview this beauty. Three finished level includes a walk-out basement to the large rear yard which backs to the golf course. Chef's gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, 7' island has a flat top stove with hood, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances. Family room off the kitchen with propane fireplace. Hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, crown & chair rail molding on the main level. Main level study with french glass pane doors.On the upper level is the Primary suite with a spa-like bath, oversized soaking tub with jets, and a separate porcelain shower with a glass roller door, and walk-in closet Established yard of one acre & landscaping.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6531 Ridge Road

DON+GGT MISS THIS NICE 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATHS AND 0NE 1/2 BATH HOME SITUATED ON LARGE CORNER LOT!! OVERSIZED FENCED BACK YARD! ONE CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2- 3 CARS! HOME FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET, AN ADDITIONAL 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL! MAIN LEVEL FEATURES LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN/DINING AREA/FAMILYROOM AND AND 1/2 BATH! LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH, FAMILYROOM/REC ROOM AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA! UPDATES INCLUDE FURNACE, CENTRAL AIR, HOT WATER HEATER, ROOF AND LOVELY NEW BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN! BEING SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION!! EASY TO SHOW AND SELL!!
MLS

