North Korea claims latest missile test didn’t target US

ISIS-K could be capable of carrying out attacks on the United States next year, the Pentagon’s top policy official said Tuesday. Speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, said the group does not have the ability to carry out such an attack right now, but “we could see ISIS-K generate that capability in somewhere between six or 12 months.” He added that al-Qaeda would take a year or two to rebuild that capability.

MILITARY ・ 10 HOURS AGO