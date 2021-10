The City of Jackson’s aging water system is being called into question through two new court cases that claim the city has knowingly allowed for high levels of lead contamination for more than half a decade. One lawsuit represents one child, while the other has hundreds of children as plaintiffs. The suits, filed Tuesday in federal court in Jackson, say the city of Jackson and the state Health Department have made “conscience-shocking decisions and have shown deliberate indifference that have led to Plaintiffs’ exposure to toxic lead in Jackson’s drinking water.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO