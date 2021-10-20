Norwalk preps for Columbian in season finale

NORWALK — With just one win through nine weeks, no team feels great.

But one thing has made things a little easier this season for the Norwalk High School football team as they enter Friday’s regular season finale against Tiffin Columbian.

“The one area that has been real steady and consistent about our guys is they go to work and put in a great effort each day,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “We honestly have no complaints about that.

“It’s a little harder each week when things aren’t falling the way you want them to fall,” he added. “But I’m proud of those kids for that. It would be easy to kind pack it up and not embrace the moments toward the end, but they are doing that. They are working hard to embrace each day.”

The Truckers (1-8, 0-4) will host the Tornadoes (5-4, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in an SBC Lake Division game at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C Whitney Complex.

Columbian enters the game as the No. 7 seed in the Division III Region 10 computer ratings. The Tornadoes cannot fall out of the top eight even with a loss, and will be hosting a first-round game on Oct. 29.

Friday’s game will also take on a potential different look. Columbian announced the suspension of mulitple players for Friday’s game and beyond. Tiffin City Schools released the following statement on Tuesday:

“On Saturday, October 16th, several Columbian High School student athletes were involved in the vandalism of three Tiffin City Schools staff members’ residences. The student athletes have been identified and are all members of the football team. They are being disciplined in accordance with the Tiffin City Schools Athletic Code of Conduct which will result in their suspension from the remaining regular and post-season athletic contests. In addition, these student athletes will also forfeit any regular and post-season awards they might have received. As a high school and school district, we expect our student athletes to be responsible, respectful, and model the highest standards of citizenship and behavior in our schools and community.”

However, Fox knows that whoever is lining up across his players on Friday will still be a big challenge from a quality program. Since 2018, the Tornadoes have won four straight over the Truckers, and are 31-11 overall in that span.

Columbian averages 36.7 points per game and is coming off a 52-24 throttling of Div. IV playoff-bound Perkins (6-3) at home last week. Aside from a 42-12 loss at Bellevue (8-1) on Oct. 8, Columbian has scored 39-plus points in five of its last six games.

“They struggled a little bit early getting in sync with their offense while playing a tough schedule,” Fox said. “But these last few weeks, they’ve really done well. Defending the pass has been one of our strengths this season, and we’re working hard in that area all week.”

Defensively, Columbian allows 25 points per game, but are anchored by one of the top athletes in the entire SBC in linebacker Brody Conley. The state champion at 170 pounds in Div. II wrestling last March, Conley has 100 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

In a limited role on offense, he’s ran 41 times for 261 yards and eight touchdowns and has caught six passes for 147 yards and 3 TDs.

“They are sound fundamentally up front and are led by a heck of a player in Conley on and off the field,” Fox said. “He’s a player who you have to know where he is at all times on the field on both sides of the ball — but on defense he is definitely their leader along with the (Max) Ray kid.

“Beyond that, they are not fancy. They mix it up with blitz packages and do things the right way.”

Norwalk enters the game mathematically alive for a playoff spot in Region 10, though it would need an upset win and about five other games to go its way.

Payne Flores is 86-of-172 passing for 987 yards with 3 TDs and 7 INTs at quarterback for the Truckers. He also has 535 yards and 5 TDs rushing on 91 attempts.

Daniel Traczek is the team’s leading rusher with 100 carries for 540 yards and 4 TDs, while Jarren McLendon adds 379 yards and 3 TDs on 76 attempts. Receiver Sam Battles has 36 catches for 563 yards and a TD, which is fourth in the Lake in receiving yardage. Jesse Cole adds 18 catches for 160 yards.

On defense, linebacker Drew Shope has 69 tackles, four sacks and an interception. Traczek adds 59 tackles with two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery, while Battles has 56 tackles and Carson Bauman has 44. Ryan Fox holds a 37.7-yard per average on 27 punts, which is second among Lake punters.

Norwalk’s last win in the series was a 20-14 victory over Columbian in the 2017 regular season finale. The Truckers trailed 14-0 before scoring the game’s final 20 points.

The game also ironically served as Norwalk’s first official league win as a member of the SBC. Prior to 2017, the Truckers and Tornadoes had played yearly from 1954-2016 as members of the former Northern Ohio League.

From 2018-20, either the Tornadoes or Truckers won at least a share of the Lake Division title. This season, Bellevue (8-1, 4-0) is at Clyde (7-2, 3-1) on Friday to determine if the Redmen win the Lake championship outright, or share it with the rival Fliers.