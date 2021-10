Kevin Smith made his major league debut this season and has been through a lot to get there. What better way to unwind after a long year than to come home to the Capital Region and then jump on Big Board Sports for an hour. We have split up the segments to one above and one below and there is a lot of good stuff in there. What was it like making his debut? Has Kevin ever faced Ian Anderson? How does he view his future and the future of this talented Toronto Blue Jays team? Kevin is still the same kid that I knew before he went to Maryland and the hour flew by. Make sure to listen!

