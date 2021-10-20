CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Possible remains found in Laundrie search

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area along with items believed...

www.swiowanewssource.com

maggrand.com

Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
swiowanewssource.com

Manatees die in record numbers amid food scarcity

Florida has experienced an unprecedented die-off of manatees in 2021, with 959 documented deaths as of Oct. 1. State figures show that's already more deaths than in any other full year on record. (Oct. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Florida State
CBS Philly

Shootout At West Philadelphia Gas Station Leaves 2 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m. Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim. Both arrived at the hospital in a private car. Store manager Didarul Maksud told CBS3 he heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. “I was just helping with a customer, and suddenly I hear the sound of shooting. My customer then ran out,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw one guy just standing with a gun and shooting in this direction.” The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
swiowanewssource.com

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. (Oct. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
swiowanewssource.com

Another victim of John Wayne Gacy is identified

Authorities in Illinois have identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. They believe Francis Wayne Alexander of North Carolina was killed by Gacy in 1976 or 1977. (Oct. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
swiowanewssource.com

Witnesses describe panic after Idaho mall shooting

Idaho police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise that killed two people and injured four, including an officer. (Oct. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/495623d023bc4b5eaec57291ea4079e7.
Black Enterprise

Man Shot After Two Teachers Enter Wrong Apartment, Get Into Bed With Couple

Two Florida teachers have been arrested and one man has been shot following what seems to have been a drunken accidental break-in. According to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, authorities say on Oct. 10, Akkua Hallback left Darius Cohen in his car as he visited a woman he had met earlier that evening. Upon returning to the car Hallback attempted to escort Cohen back to the woman’s apartment so he could use the restroom. The men, who had both been drinking, accidentally entered a neighbor’s apartment where a man, his wife and children were all asleep. As Hallback used the restroom, Cohen got into a bed.
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
AccuWeather

Tornado Alley under multi-day severe weather threat

The stretch of the middle of the country known for being a place of high tornado activity is on high alert for all forms of severe weather this week. Cities like Oklahoma City, Dallas and Wichita, Kansas, all places situated in the area of the Plains known as Tornado Alley, are being urged by AccuWeather forecasters to remain on alert as a series of storms will likely continue spawning severe weather.
