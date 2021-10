The boys’ basketball team will host their annual Gift Card Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, October 30th. Prizes will be gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. The event will take place in the West Vigo High School Cafeteria. Doors will open at 12:00 and Bingo will begin at 1:00. There will be 20 games of Bingo, door prizes, raffle prizes, and 50/50. There will also be food available for purchase. All Bingo players must be 18 years of age. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in the main office of the high school or from any member of the boys basketball team.

