White Sox's Evan Marshall: Set for Tommy John surgery

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Marshall (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery in November, James Fegan of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: How Carlos Correa Sees Possible Fit With Cubs

How Carlos Correa sees possible fit with Cubs this winter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was hours after the game on a late-May afternoon at Wrigley Field nine years ago, when the long-quiet ballpark suddenly came alive again with the noise of crack after crack after crack of the bat — and clank after clank of balls hitting seats in the bleachers of left, center and right fields.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Takes loss in Game 4

Rodon (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday in Game 4 of the ALDS. As Russell Dorsey of The Chicago Sun-Times notes, Rodon was pitching at less than 100 percent after arm and shoulder trouble crept up over the final couple months of the regular season. You couldn't tell early on, as Rodon was pumping fastballs in the high 90s and looked dominant through two innings, though he was eventually touched up a bit in the third before his exit. This may very well have been Rodon's last start in a White Sox uniform; he's never going to be a workhorse, but Rodon pitched brilliantly in his 132.2 innings during the regular season and will likely have several multi-year offers in free agency.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Lone bright spot in Game 4

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and home run in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS. He got the start at DH with the White Sox's season on the line and accounted for all of the team's offense with his second-inning homer off Lance McCullers. Sheets went 4-for-12 in the series after an impressive .250/.324/.506 debut during the regular season (54 games). The roster is crowded, but Sheets would seems to have the inside track on a roster spot heading into spring training 2022.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Top setup option in 2022?

With the White Sox expected to trade Craig Kimbrel in the offseason, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports, Kopech could be in line to serve as the top setup option to closer Liam Hendriks next season. Kopech was effective this season with a 3.50 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 69.1...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Role undecided heading into 2022

Kopech could be moved into the starting rotation next season, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Duber adds that Craig Kimbrel might not return in 2022, so Kopech could also serve as the team's top setup option in front of closer Liam Hendriks. However, it appears that the organization wants to see Kopech in the rotation, which would seemingly increase his fantasy value if he finds success as a starter. The 25-year-old would likely have a capped workload, though, after tossing just 69.1 innings as a reliever this season.
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson’s mind-boggling postseason numbers

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox may not have a vast amount of postseason experience, but numbers show that he is making an impact at the plate in every playoff appearance. Heading into Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston...
Pantagraph

Watch now: Anderson, Abreu on what's next for White Sox

Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully the guys will feel it and be a lot hungrier than the other team and understand the mission.”
Herald & Review

White Sox fans have high hopes for the team’s future

Regardless of Tuesday’s score and the season-ending loss, White Sox fans said they believe in what the team is building. Roland Rodriguez, of Bourbonnais, likes the team’s direction and the players it has brought together to get to the playoffs two years in a row. “This hurts. This will hurt...
NBC Chicago

White Sox Offseason: What to Do With Craig Kimbrel's Option

What to do with Craig Kimbrel's option for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the bigger decisions facing the Chicago White Sox as they embark on their offseason work earlier than hoped?. What do to with Craig Kimbrel's option for next season. Kimbrel was the White Sox'...
whdh.com

Astros eliminate White Sox, setting up showdown with Red Sox in ALCS

CHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...
soxmachine.com

White Sox sent Birmingham’s best to Arizona Fall League

One of the weird things about a real postseason run, as short as the White Sox’s might’ve been, is that I’m wholly unaccustomed to having games and series warranting thorough coverage well into the meat of October. Sometimes the White Sox are done by the end of September, so by the time Columbus Day passes, I’m already well into my bag of season-in-review posts, and gearing up for a torrent of offseason plans.
670 The Score

Report: White Sox expected to pick up Craig Kimbrel's team option, then trade him

(670 The Score) The White Sox’s experiment of using reliever Craig Kimbrel as a setup man failed, and his tenure with the organization isn’t expected to last much longer. The White Sox are expected to pick up Kimbrel’s $16-million team option for 2022 but also trade him at some point this offseason, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported Wednesday morning.
Daily Herald

Are White Sox planning to trade Kimbrel?

Less than 24 hours after they were booted out of the American League Division Series in four games by the Astros, the White Sox were the subject of an interesting rumor. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Sox are going to pick up relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel's $16 million option for 2022 and explore trade opportunities.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Offseason: How to Add to Rotation — and If It's Worth It

How Sox could add to starting rotation this winter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You watched the American League Division Series. You know what happened. The abrupt end to the Chicago White Sox' championship chase was a result of many factors. But most noticeably, the AL's finest starting rotation got roughed up by the Houston Astros. And now that the offseason has started much earlier than expected, that's got plenty of White Sox fans asking the same question:
