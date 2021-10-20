White Sox's Evan Marshall: Set for Tommy John surgery

Kopech could be moved into the starting rotation next season, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Duber adds that Craig Kimbrel might not return in 2022, so Kopech could also serve as the team's top setup option in front of closer Liam Hendriks. However, it appears that the organization wants to see Kopech in the rotation, which would seemingly increase his fantasy value if he finds success as a starter. The 25-year-old would likely have a capped workload, though, after tossing just 69.1 innings as a reliever this season.
Comments / 0