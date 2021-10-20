White Sox's Evan Marshall: Set for Tommy John surgery

Rodon (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday in Game 4 of the ALDS. As Russell Dorsey of The Chicago Sun-Times notes, Rodon was pitching at less than 100 percent after arm and shoulder trouble crept up over the final couple months of the regular season. You couldn't tell early on, as Rodon was pumping fastballs in the high 90s and looked dominant through two innings, though he was eventually touched up a bit in the third before his exit. This may very well have been Rodon's last start in a White Sox uniform; he's never going to be a workhorse, but Rodon pitched brilliantly in his 132.2 innings during the regular season and will likely have several multi-year offers in free agency.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO