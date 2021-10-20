Joseph “Jot” T. Quick

Joseph Sutkowi is the Waterfront Design Associate Director at the Waterfront Alliance, leading the WEDG® (Waterfront Edge Design Guidelines) program. He brings significant experience in ports and waterfront operations, economic development policy, and infrastructure. Previously, Joseph was a Senior Consultant at Karp Strategies, a New York City-based urban planning and economic development consulting firm where he led projects in infrastructure and sustainability. In previous roles, Joseph has also worked with Living Cities on equitable procurement, a New York City Council member on transportation, the American Red Cross in disaster response operations, and the University of Michigan in foundation relations. Joseph resides in Queens, New York with his wife, Katie. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Michigan and a Master’s of Public Administration from New York University’s Wagner School.
Comments / 0