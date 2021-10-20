CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Joseph “Jot” T. Quick

Cover picture for the articleJoseph “Jot” T. Quick, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his home in Johnson, VT due to COVID-related pneumonia. Jot was surrounded by his loving family and wife, Cheryl, holding him tight. Jot is survived by Cheryl Quick, his loving wife and “bicker-buddy” of 60 years....

Newport Buzz

RIP Joseph Paul Silva

Joseph Paul Silva, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband to the late Evelyn Marie (Raposa) Silva who recently passed away on April 8, 2021, they had been married for 64 years. Joseph was born in Newport, on...
NEWPORT, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Todd Joseph Carmel, 55

FRAMINGHAM – Todd Joseph Carmel, a resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on a spectacular autumn day after a grueling battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. Todd was born in Vallejo, California on November 16th, 1965, the youngest son of the late Leon J Carmel...
waterfrontalliance.org

Joseph Sutkowi

Joseph Sutkowi is the Waterfront Design Associate Director at the Waterfront Alliance, leading the WEDG® (Waterfront Edge Design Guidelines) program. He brings significant experience in ports and waterfront operations, economic development policy, and infrastructure. Previously, Joseph was a Senior Consultant at Karp Strategies, a New York City-based urban planning and economic development consulting firm where he led projects in infrastructure and sustainability. In previous roles, Joseph has also worked with Living Cities on equitable procurement, a New York City Council member on transportation, the American Red Cross in disaster response operations, and the University of Michigan in foundation relations. Joseph resides in Queens, New York with his wife, Katie. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Michigan and a Master’s of Public Administration from New York University’s Wagner School.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

"The Cause" by Joseph J. Ellis

For more than two centuries, historians have debated the history of the American Revolution, disputing its roots, its provenance, and above all, its meaning. These questions have intrigued Joseph J. Ellis throughout his entire career. With "The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783," he brings the story of the revolution to vivid life. Completing a trilogy of books that began with "Founding Brothers," "The Cause" returns us to the very heart of the American founding, telling the military and political story of the war for independence from the ground up, and from all sides: British and American, loyalist and patriot, white and Black.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

