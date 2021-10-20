CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lars Ulrich & Miley Cyrus interview each other about “Nothing Else Matters,” rock music & more

Cover picture for the articleMetallica and Miley Cyrus are taking their collaboration from the studio to the page. Drummer Lars Ulrich and the “Wrecking Ball” star have interviewed each other for a piece in Interview magazine. In the conversation, Cyrus shares what originally inspired her to cover Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” which she performed at...

Miley Cyrus is asked why she 'sounds like a man'

Miley Cyrus gets told she "sounds like a man" The ‘Malibu’ singer made the confession as she discussed the evolution of her singing voice throughout her career. She told Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in Interview magazine: "My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f****** falsetto, b****? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore?’”
Miley Cyrus talks embracing the low notes after vocal criticism

Miley Cyrus’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” actually mattered quite a lot to her. In a new piece for Interview magazine, the singer tells Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich that she appreciated being able to sing the song — which appeared on this year’s Metallica Blacklist tribute album — in her true voice.
