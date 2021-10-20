Brew Up Some Cocktails With These Electric Tea Kettles

Bend, OR, Oct. 6, 2021 – Inspired by a passion for old school smoke beers—it’s believed that all beers made before kiln-dried malts came into fashion in the 19th century were smoky—as well as the devastating fire season this year, Diff’rent Smokes celebrates a wide range of beers made with smoked malts or other smoked ingredients. Cocktails featuring smoky or peaty spirits such as Islay Scotch or Mezcal will also be included as well as new, smoke-imbued dishes from The Office, the food trucks in host Silver Moon Brewing’s parking lot. The event takes place outside in the beer garden at Silver Moon Brewing (24 Greenwood Ave.) on Saturday, November 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. Tickets are now available online for $20 and will be $25 at the gate. Everyone is welcome (proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test must be shown), but the smoke beers will only be available to ticket holders. More info online at Bendticket.com/go/DiffrentSmokes.

BEND, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO