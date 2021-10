Halloween is less than a week away, and if you're anything like me, you still don't have plans. Every year I tell myself I'm going to have my costume planned out and in my possession by September and my friends always promise to have the night planned out before the fall chill even hits. But somehow, every year, I sit at the one-week-away mark and still don't have any idea what to do.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO