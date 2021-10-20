CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

By Moug
 6 days ago
Okay, truly it didn't effect traffic that much but it was a lot of fun to see a massive herd of sheep taking up a major road in Eagle!. Meridian Parks and Recreation shared this gem. Tuesday morning on Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road, about 1700 sheep hit the street...

#Sheep#Camera#Beacon Light
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

