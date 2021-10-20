CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Health care system overload impacting Utah's monoclonal antibody distribution

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Overloaded health care systems and burned out health care workers were among problems in effectively distributing monoclonal antibody treatments highlighted by Utah Department of Health representatives in a presentation before the state's Health and Human Services legislative interim committee Wednesday. When monoclonal antibody treatments were...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Jackson Hospital Expanding Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for COVID-19 Patients

Montgomery-based Jackson Hospital has announced that it will expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments. This action comes in partnership with the Alabama Dept. of Public Health and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

NMDOH enacts crisis standards of care for health care system

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday the New Mexico Department of Health announced they are enacting a Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) for the state’s health care system. In a press release, the department said under CSC, facilities across the state will use a more standardized and equitable procedure for making decisions on who receives […]
SANTA FE, NM
KevinMD.com

To “fix” health care delivery, turn to a value-based health care system

With over two-thirds of the public believing that health care should be a top policy priority, there is no debating the importance of “fixing” our health care delivery system. On one extreme of the aisle, there is a growing chorus in support for “Medicare-for-all,” a single-payer, government-funded approach estimated by two independent studies from both liberal– and conservative-leaning institutes to cost about $32 trillion over the next 10 years. On the other side of the political spectrum sits an approach focused on individuality (e.g., the inclusion of health savings accounts [HSAs]), competition, and limited government intervention and financial support for all citizens regardless of socioeconomic standing; the most recent proposed plan, the American Healthcare Act of 2017, was estimated by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to reduce federal deficits by $119 billion over 10 years but lead to an estimated increase of 23 uninsured million Americans by 2026. In between these two approaches rest the remaining health care policy proposals, none of which have garnered widespread support within their own political party, let alone across party lines. America needs a health care policy solution. The true – and lasting – solution? A value-based health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Aberdeen News

Avera honored 'Most Wired' health care system

For the 22nd time, Avera has been honored as one of the “Most Wired” health care systems. There are 10 levels of the award, and Avera has now been given the top distinction for the third time, according to a news release. The rankings were compiled using the 2021 Digital...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Systems#Family Health#Usa Today Network#Health And Human Services
KIVI-TV

Health officials: Monoclonal antibodies helpful, but not a vaccine replacement

IDAHO — The national vaccination rate is nearly 66% percent, meaning around 187 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say monoclonal antibodies are useful but are not a replacement for the vaccine, which proves to have more protection against the virus. Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies someone can...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita increases access to Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO—Avita Health System has increased patient access to monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Galion Hospital. Treatment is available Monday–Friday for outpatients with COVID-19 infection, as well as patients with a confirmed exposure to the virus who meet the criteria for post-exposure preventative use. “The FDA has...
BUCYRUS, OH
Daily Iberian

Free monoclonal antibody treatment sites now open at 17 Louisiana sites

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday it is opening 17 federally-supported sites to provide monoclonal antibodies, a protein that is one of the few treatments shown to be effective in fighting COVID-19. The antibodies were produced in a laboratory to mimic the human immune system's response to infection, blocking the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells. Antibodies took the spotlight a year ago when then-President Donald Trump received them as a part of his treatment for COVID-19.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia's Cabell Huntington Hospital's pediatric hospital providing monoclonal antibody infusions for kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH), a member of Mountain Health Network (MHN), is now providing pediatric monoclonal antibody infusions for the treatment of COVID-19. HFCH began providing the infusions earlier this month. HFCH is the only facility in West Virginia...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy