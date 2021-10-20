CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb965_0cXbzSI200

Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he lied to federal agents who were investigating illegal contributions to his campaign, and prosecutors say they plan to call a top aide to the Republican congressman as a trial witness. Fortenberry made his initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles via an online video-chatting service. A judge ordered him to post a $50,000 bond and told him not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses outside of his attorney’s presence, but allowed him to avoid spending time in jail while the case proceeds.

Prosecutors also revealed that they plan to call Fortenberry’s longtime chief of staff, Dr. William “Reyn” Archer III, as one of at least eight witnesses.

Fortenberry's attorneys, meanwhile, said they will file motions to suppress statements the congressman made “because he was misled” and to disqualify the case's lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, because they plan to call him as a witness. They also said they will seek to dismiss the charges for lack of jurisdiction, arguing that the alleged offenses filed in California took place in Nebraska and Washington, D.C.

Jenkins said Fortenberry violated his oath of office “in a disturbing way, by repeatedly lying” to federal agents who were investigating illegal campaign contributions.

“This is about an investigation that goes to the heart of our democracy,” Jenkins said.

Fortenberry was indicted Tuesday on allegations that he lied to the FBI and concealed information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funnel to him from a Nigerian billionaire.

The nine-term congressman faces one charge of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The indictment stems from an FBI investigation into $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

The contributions were funneled through a group of Californians from 2012 through 2016 and went to four U.S. politicians, including $30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016.

Fortenberry’s attorney, John Littrell, said prosecutors are tarnishing his client’s reputation with accusations that are “very grave, very serious, something that is very out of character."

Fortenberry was first elected to the 1st Congressional District in 2004. Redistricting last month reduced the district’s Republican makeup, but Fortenberry is still likely a strong favorite to win a 10th term if he runs again, and so far, no Democrat has announced plans to challenge him.

Back in Nebraska, local Republicans voiced support Wednesday for the nine-term congressman. Former President Donald Trump weighed in a well, seeking to paint the charges against Fortenberry as unfair.

“Isn’t it terrible that a Republican Congressman from Nebraska just got indicted for possibly telling some lies to investigators about campaign contributions,” Trump said in a statement, before pivoting to his own grievances against political opponents. “Is there no justice in this country?”

Jonn Orr, a longtime party activist who has known Fortenberry for 30 years, said he was surprised by the charges and suspects they're politically motivated.

“This whole thing seems way out of character” for Fortenberry, Orr said. “He has always very forthright, very honest, never evasive.”

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, a former chief of staff for Fortenberry, said the congressman has earned the public’s trust through hard work and policy leadership.

“I’ve always known him to approach the job with the utmost respect for the dignity of the office and its ethical obligations, which makes these charges incomprehensible,” Moenning said.

Fortenberry’s House counterparts, Republicans Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, both released statements in support of their Nebraska colleague but stopped short of disputing the charges. Smith said he didn’t want to rush to judgment and described Fortenberry as “committed to serving Nebraskans, and I am confident that commitment has not wavered.”

__

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Rep. Fortenberry indicted; accused of lying to FBI during campaign finance investigation

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Nebraska Republican was indicted Tuesday over a campaign finance investigation he was questioned about years ago. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s team released a YouTube video earlier Tuesday, where the congressman explained he was expecting an indictment. The video shows the congressman in a pickup truck along with his wife and dog, telling viewers he’s being accused of lying to the FBI.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Feds indict GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for 'lying to the FBI' over campaign donations from Nigerian billionaire: Denies charges and vows to clear his name in YouTube video with his wife and dog

A federal grand jury indicted Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday, after the longtime lawmaker put out a defiant YouTube video featuring his wife and dog in front of a cornfield where he vowed to fight the charges. The indictment charges the nine-term Republican with one count of 'scheming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Nebraska State
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Republicans like Mo Brooks are telling us everything we need to know about January 6th

This week, there has been a lot of discussion about whether politicians might have helped to plan the January 6 rally that led to a violent insurrection at the Capitol, following the publication of an explosive article by Rolling Stone. The article claimed that people who organized the protest had participated in “dozens” of planning meetings “with members of Congress and White House staff”. And the way in which lawmakers have responded to such allegations is particularly telling.Alabama Representative Mo Brooks denied involvement, but then went on to say, “I don’t know if my staff did [help plan the rally].....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Attorneys#Gop#Republican#D C Jenkins#Fbi#Nigerian#Le
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy