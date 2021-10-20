CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Murphy: Ben Simmons’ strategy has one big flaw: He isn’t good enough to make it work

By DAVID MURPHY
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The thing that Ben Simmons does not seem to understand is that the Sixers do not need him on the court in order to get where they’ve gone in their four seasons with him. In short, he is attempting to draw on leverage that everybody else knows he does...

fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

IS SIXER BEN SIMMONS EVEN VAXXED? IF SO, HE MAY PLAY FRIDAY!

ESPN is reporting that Sixers guard Ben Simmons passed his physical and held a meeting with the team’s front office yesterday, but cannot participate in team-related activities until Friday, at the earliest, due to NBA health and safety protocols. Simmons met with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and...
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
CLASSIX 107.9

Ben Simmons Has Arrived in Philadelphia…Again

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 The 2021-22 NBA regular season is one week away from starting and the Philadelphia 76ers, 3-time All-Star point guard has JUST returned to Philadelphia. NBA fans, […]
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers explains why he kicked Ben Simmons out of practice

Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Doc Rivers, and the reason the Philadelphia 76ers head coach made the decision is not a huge surprise. The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Simmons has been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Reports quickly emerged that the disciplinary action came after Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Rivers later told the media that he felt Simmons had become a distraction.
NBA
Audacy

Now that he's back, is Ben Simmons vaccinated?

Ben Simmons, after weeks of holding out from Sixers training camp, returned to Philly earlier this week, passing his required physical while sitting down with team execs Daryl Morey and Elton Brand in what was described as a “brief” meeting. In reporting the story for ESPN, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne went out of her way to explain the difference in protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, seeming to imply Simmons falls in the latter category.
NBA
inquirer.com

Enough B.S. Suspend Ben Simmons indefinitely. | Marcus Hayes

I’ve had enough. We’ve had enough. Even the Sixers have had enough of Ben Simmons, hereafter known as B.S. Enough B.S. Suspend him indefinitely. Let the players’ union fight it. Who cares?. Let Klutch Sports complain. Let it threaten to not do business with you. It doesn’t matter. Rich Paul,...
NBA
Asbury Park Press

Ben Simmons returns to practice but 76ers don't know if he'll play in opener

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Ben Simmons situation remains murky with the 76ers about to begin the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Sixers apparently still aren't sure if Simmons will be available for the opener or anytime soon. Perhaps they're still waiting to find out what's going on like everybody else.
NBA
neworleanssun.com

Sixers suspend Ben Simmons for one game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice Tuesday and suspended for one game by the team. Simmons will miss Philadelphia's season opener at New Orleans on Wednesday. Simmons was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, per a 76ers statement. Simmons was not engaged during practice and...
