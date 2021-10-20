CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the CTC Slow-Walking Climate Action on Transportation Investments?

By Melanie Curry
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the California State Transportation Agency released the state’s Climate Action for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI), aimed at guiding state transportation decisions towards climate-positive investments. Despite dire warnings urging quick action on climate, however, not everyone is on board with the plan. The California Transportation Commission, which is in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Ctc#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#S B 1#Active Transportation
