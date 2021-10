YouTube kept raking in huge ad bucks in the third quarter of 2021 and now counts more than 50 million subscribers worldwide for its music and YouTube Premium services. The world’s largest video platform generated $7.205 billion in advertising revenue for the period, an annual increase of 43%. That’s a new quarterly record for YouTube, up from $7 billion in Q2, and puts it within range of Netflix’s Q3 revenue of $7.48 billion. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Overall, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — posted $65.12 billion in revenue, up 41%, and earnings...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO