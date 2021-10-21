CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Scholars Help Students And Their Families Achieve The College Dream

Dependent, Remitted Tuition Benefit Helps Staff Member, Her Family Reach Their Dreams

When Shirley Trendowski ’05, ’07 (C.A.S.) G’08 was raising her family, everyday life took very careful planning. Trendowski and her husband, Ray, are the parents of six children. In 1995, after being a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, Shirley came to work for Food Services with one purpose—to take advantage of the University’s dependent tuition benefit. Her youngest child was 2 years old at the time. After a year, she decided to start taking classes herself using the remitted tuition benefit. She began by taking courses that interested her, two classes per semester, with the goal of earning an associate’s degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
duke.edu

Help the Next Generation of College Students at Duke-Durham School Days

Though he is not a first-generation college graduate, role models played an important part in encouraging Quantá Holden on his own journey to obtaining a degree. As a volunteer for “Duke-Durham School Days” for the fifth-straight year, Holden takes part in the annual event because he wants to help the next generation in their pursuit of higher education.
DURHAM, NC
spectrumnews1.com

Program helps first generation college students

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — It can be difficult to know where to turn for help when you're a first-generation college student. That’s why Miami University’s regional campuses offer the TRIO program. What You Need To Know. The TRIO program is offered at both the Hamilton and Middletown Miami University Regional campuses.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
defendernetwork.com

Clutch founders helping college students maximize their side hustles

The Gen-Z and Millennials oftentimes get a bad rap and are called entitled and lazy. But more and more of these young people are proving that couldn’t be farther from the truth. With the pressures of student-loan debt, wage inequity, toxic corporate work environments, being overworked and underpaid are just some things that many in this generation say they will not put up with anymore. The side gig economy has opened the doors for young professionals to explore their talents while providing other options for financial and career flexibility.
HOUSTON, TX
Morning Sun

Alma College student connects man with lost family photos

When Joe Kastely received a call from an Alma College first-year student he had never met, he was more than a little skeptical. The student, who identified himself as Lucas Hartwell, told Kastely he had recently come into possession of hundreds — if not thousands — of photographs that appeared to feature Kastely’s family, going back more than 100 years. Hartwell said he saw the name “Joe Kastely” printed on the back of one photo, searched the name online and found his phone number.
ALMA, MI
News On 6

Scholarship Helps NSU Student Pursue Dream Of Helping Fellow Oklahomans With Special Needs

The Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa awarded a Northeastern State University student $12,000 to work toward her dream of helping kids with special needs. Alaine Lambert or 'Lainey' is a senior at the university, close to finishing her degree in education. She said, as someone who's navigated life with special needs, she wants to help make other kids' journeys a little easier.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NWI.com

Former Chicago college student convicted of terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was convicted Monday of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 22, designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group's propaganda, prosecutors said. The former DePaul University student, who was born in a Chicago suburb, was living in the city when he was arrested in 2019 during an FBI sting. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
CHICAGO, IL
eaglenationonline.com

NAHS students help provide nutrition for families

As they moved boxes of bags of protein powders, rice and vegetables from a truck, the National Art Honor Society and volunteers around the community gathered at the First Baptist Church in Celina Saturday, Sep. 25. The global non-profit organization Kids Against Hunger prepared the event to package meals for starving families in Honduras.
CELINA, TX
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Scholars in Aging Gives College Students Valuable Insights into Aging Services and Policy

Applications now being accepted for Winter/Spring 2022 program. The Ohio Scholars in Aging program provides scholars of all academic backgrounds with the opportunity to learn about aging-related policy-making, establish professional contacts, and gain career knowledge and skills in the field of aging. The program is for undergraduate and graduate students...
OHIO STATE
CBS Chicago

About 2,000 People Gather For Moving Day Chicago Walk For Parkinson’s Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) — People put on a few extra layers Sunday and braved the damp morning for a good cause outside Soldier Field. About 2,000 people gathered to take part in the annual Moving Day Chicago walk. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Parkinson’s Foundation – helping to raise awareness about the disease that affects nearly 30,000 people across the state. “As a Parkinson’s community, we come out to raise awareness about the disease – which affects so many older Americans – and also raise funds to make life better for people living with Parkinson’s,” said Allison Liefer of the Parkinson’s Foundaton. Moving Day also featured demonstrations of other exercises to help Parkinson’s patients better manager their symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
KOOL 101.7

Free Financial Aid Help For Wisconsin-Bound College Students

Let's face it - college can be expensive. But the end results and increased potential for earnings can make it totally worth it. To help with the financial costs associated with attending college, local officials - working as part of the state-wide College Goal Wisconsin - will offer free financial aid help to students looking to attend one of the state's colleges or universities.
SUPERIOR, WI

