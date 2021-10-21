Chicago Scholars Help Students And Their Families Achieve The College Dream

When Shirley Trendowski ’05, ’07 (C.A.S.) G’08 was raising her family, everyday life took very careful planning. Trendowski and her husband, Ray, are the parents of six children. In 1995, after being a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, Shirley came to work for Food Services with one purpose—to take advantage of the University’s dependent tuition benefit. Her youngest child was 2 years old at the time. After a year, she decided to start taking classes herself using the remitted tuition benefit. She began by taking courses that interested her, two classes per semester, with the goal of earning an associate’s degree.
