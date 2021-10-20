The states that produce the most renewable energy

On Thursday, at the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said energy companies need to invest more in storage. ​Looney didn’t mean more tank farms or natural gas holders. He meant things like batteries that can save electric power when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining and release it to the grid when they aren’t. That’s going to be key to transitioning away from fossil fuels. ​

