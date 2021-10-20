CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MIX 106

This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

By Moug
MIX 106
MIX 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, truly it didn't effect traffic that much but it was a lot of fun to see a massive herd of sheep taking up a major road in Eagle!. Meridian Parks and Recreation shared this gem. Tuesday morning on Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road, about 1700 sheep hit the street...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Why Boise’s Chilling Winter Is Better Than Its Scorching Summer

Technically it is still fall, but it is feeling more and more like winter every day. We even had some literal freezing temperature days. And for the fifth day in a row we've had to endure a consistent downpour of rain. It's caused accidents on the roadways, bad hair days, and lots of gloom. Still, this is better than a brutal, blistering summer.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

A Closer Look at Idaho’s Most Haunted Place, Boise’s Historic Old Idaho Penitentiary (Gallery)

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Californians Give Hilarious Google Earth Tour Of Boise

Pie Hole, Westside Drive In, Sakana Sushi, Sunset Park and more... Explore them all from the perspective of a tourist with Google Street view and Yelp!. Ok, so you should have your sense of humor ready to go if you watch this video, but it's these guys Brett and Alex who travel the world, ON GOOGLE STREET VIEW! And this is pretty genius; they take you around town to different spots, restaurants, etc. and show Yelp reviews and photos of food, and they tour some nice areas, some sketch areas and they do it all in a pretty funny way. It's just chance these guys are from California and obviously there's this weird disconnect between "Californians" and "Idahoans" in this time of real estate getting priced out and all. By the way, I'm just acknowledging the obvious, we of course welcome Californians as well as new residents from other states as well.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Beware The Cigarette Thief on the Loose in Meridian

It is not uncommon to drive around any given neighborhood and find garage doors open with no person in sight. Just all of the junk and goodies you keep in your garage on full display for any and everyone. And that's usually no problem. I do it too, despite having some decently valuable belongings in full view. In fact, I never think twice about leaving it open if I'm going on a short excursion to the store. Something colleagues and friends have admitted to as well. But this week proved it may be time to keep that door closed.
MERIDIAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Camera#Beacon Light
MIX 106

Want To Terrify People In Idaho On Halloween? Wear This Costume…

Halloween week is here! Er, halloweek! Looking for the costume that most likely to spoOok people here in Idaho? This is it!. Ok, so this is great information to know as we're all frantically trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. There's a sight called frontierbundles.com and they figured out which scary movie monster (or villain) each state is the most afraid of, just in time for the big Halloween weekend! Frankenstein was scary enough to be the scariest in the most states so he's the big dog when it comes to being spooky as people fear him most in ELEVEN states. But as you know... When it comes to favorites, preferences or anything, in this case, spooky things... Idaho tends to go against the grain. Here in Idaho, the scariest Horror movie monster/villain is... *drumroll* GHOSTFAST from the Scream Movies. Really? It's so typical, but I guess I get it! 7 other states agree that he's the scariest as well.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Police Respond to Active Shooter at Towne Square Mall

Breaking news is still developing in the Treasure Valley this afternoon after reports of an Active Shooter have been shared by the Boise Police Department. In the tweet, the Boise Police Department is urging people to stay away from the mall area. While we are still waiting for details to...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin

The price point is steep yes, but is it worth it? Absolutely! This Idaho cabin is out of a fairytale or at least out of an asperations real estate magazine. The views can not be beat. If you are longing for some peace and quite and mountainside bliss this place is calling your name. The tranquility and natural surroundings will make you feel like you are in a whole other world, yet it is a pretty short drive and even considered still in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Onions Are Making People Cry More Than Usual

Unload your onions, shed your shallots, toss your tear makers... Onions from Idaho are linked to a salmonella outbreak that has gotten at least 650 people sick. Actually, there seem to not be any shallots involved but a significant amount of red, yellow and white onions linked to a distributor called ProSource, Inc. in Hailey, Idaho have been a big part of a salmonella outbreak here in the United States that has made over 650 people sick, though there have been no deaths reported in the matter. According to Newser, ProSource claims that "The contaminated onions were imported from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico, and ProSource says they were imported from July 1 through Aug. 27".
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

A Nampa Mom Loses the COVID Battle Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

A mom who was also a Nampa School District employee died last week after a three-week battle with COVID-19. She had been fully vaccinated for six months. KTVB said Susan Ward worked at the Family and Community Resource Center for the Nampa School District, and she's being remembered as someone who dedicated her life to helping others.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Indulge Your Cravings at Restaurant Week in Downtown Boise

The two most comforting things on the planet are blankets and food. What I'm about to tell you has nothing to do with blankets and everything to do with food. Not everyone is excited about Halloween. Thankfully this weekend isn't only about ghouls, ghosts, goblins, costumes, and candy. Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, October 29th and runs through November 7th.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Vaccinated Star Mother Passes from Covid At Saint Luke’s

A fifty-eight-year-old mother from Star, Idaho, died of Covid at Saint Luke's. Susan Ward was an assistant at Nampa School District Family Community Resource who was fully vaccinated according to Idahonews.com. She contracted Covid due to her tireless efforts to better the lives of those in the Nampa School District, reports a GoFundMe Page.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Use This Map to Navigate the Best Trick or Treat Routes in Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. The weather looks sort of sketchy for the ones scheduled for the weekend of October 22 and that may just put a wrench in your child's plan to pull in a huge haul of candy. Luckily, the weather for actual Halloween looks a lot wet. With a high of 59º, Sunday, October 31 looks like a great opportunity to make up for lost time in your own neighborhood.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Do You Agree? ‘Delish’ Says This Is The Sandwich To Order In Idaho

Mmmm, sandwiches. Sandwiches have been bringing lunch time joy ever since we were a kids. What was your favorite? Classic peanut butter and jelly? Maybe a stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth bologna and cheese on white? The stinky but delicious tuna sandwich is always a favorite. And of course you can't forget about the good ol' fashioned grilled cheese. But now that we're adults, it's time to graduate to more elevated sandwiches.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Explore the Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels (Gallery)

There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy