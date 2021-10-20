Clarksville approves rezoning for 160 new apartment units

A developer is planning to raze the former Atlantis Water Park structures near Marriott Drive in Clarksville to make way for 160 new apartment units there. The Clarksville Town Council approved Tuesday a request to rezone the property from B-2, business, to R-3, multi-family residential. Aprile Rickert | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — A Southern Indiana property owner has passed the first hurdles in redeveloping a former water park in Clarksville to multi-family residential units.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Clarksville Town Council approved a rezoning from B-2, business, to R-3, multi-family, on a 10.7-acre property that houses the aging structures that were once Atlantis Water Park between Marriott Drive and Newman Avenue.

The move came with a favorable recommendation from the Clarksville Plan Commission, which heard the proposal at its Oct. 6 meeting for property owner JK Clarksville, LLC to repurpose the land with four buildings holding a total of 160 apartment units.

According to a report compiled by town staff, the property was for years in the late 1950s and part of the 1960s zoned industrial. Although records aren’t clear, they believe it was rezoned to B2 sometime between the early 1970s to the early 1990s, with many of the structures there being built in the late 1970s.

The report states that the “current zoning of B-2 does not allow for the most realistic set of land uses for this property,” it reads. “Heavy commercial uses here are not appropriate here given the proximity to open space zoning and existing R-3 zoning. Less intense commercial land uses such as restaurants and retail may be more appropriate, however are not likely to locate at this site.”

It continues that the “Rezoning to R-3 should have little to no negative impact, and may actually improve property values throughout the jurisdiction.”

The property is near Lake Shore Condominiums and the Marriott Hotel, just north of the South Clarksville redevelopment area. It’s adjacent to Colgate Park with quick access to the beginning of the newly-completed Heritage Trail, which connects to the larger bike and pedestrian path system that runs throughout the town.

Before the unanimous vote, Clarksville Town Council Member A.D. Stonecipher addressed attorney John Kraft, who represents the landowner in the plans.

“We’re in agreeance that this is a quality project and a quality location,” Stonecipher said. But he added that he hopes the developer and town committees will be able to work together to ensure there are things like proper hedging as a buffer between the other residential area nearby.

He said that’s something he, as a resident of and representative for the north end of town, has experienced a need for in his neighborhood.

“It’s the little things that we don’t think about...the security lights that bleed into the next door neighborhood,” he said. He said he was pleased with the compromise that the town had reached with another of Kraft’s clients, “So I hope we can see that type of working together.”

Council member Tim Hauber also spoke before the vote, saying that it was a nice setting for a complex such as what is proposed.

“Currently what sits on this property is becoming a bigger eyesore than ever and it needs to be cleaned up and the surrounding area needs to be cleaned up,” he said. “So I just hope that when we get a development plan in front of us that it will be something really nice and [that] they’ll be thinking way out of the box.”

The next phase will be for the developer to create a development design plan, which will go first before the plan commission then town council.