Browns vs. Broncos: Week 7 Need to Know

By Thomas Moore
Dawgs By Nature
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns will be looking to break a two-game losing streak when they host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Browns are coming off a depressing loss to the Arizona Cardinals where nothing really went right on offense or defense. The Broncos, meanwhile, are learning that life...

www.dawgsbynature.com

The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
On3.com

Jedrick Willis puts end to ridiculous Baker Mayfield controversy

A Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Willis took to Twitter on Monday after his comments made earlier on Monday comparing Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were taken out of context. Willis adamantly defended Mayfield after fans perceived his words as criticism of the former Oklahoma quarterback. “Bro, y’all are weird,” Willis...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

5 daring moves the Browns could make before the NFL trade deadline

Going into the 2021 season, one media source had the Browns going 13-4. Well, that was on paper. Now that seven games have been played, this is the reality. And the reality has exposed several weaknesses with this squad. The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Vs. Denver Broncos Score Predictions

The 3-3 Cleveland Browns and 3-3 Denver Broncos are set to faceoff on Thursday night football. The Browns have been hit hard with the injury bug and will start Case Keenum at QB. One of these teams will move forward with a winning record and the other will fall to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Browns practice participation report: Monday

The Denver Broncos are a little banged up after getting beat up at home by the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. They have confirmed that Alexander Johnson is done for the year with a torn pec and Garett Bolles is ‘day to day’ with a knee issue leaving an already beleaguered offensive line with more questions heading into a short week.
NFL
Times Reporter

Browns' Kareem Hunt, JOK out for weeks; Baker Mayfield, OBJ uncertain for Thursday vs. Broncos

The elephant in the room isn't being ignored by the Browns. Decimated by injuries, including significant ones to running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns (3-3) hardly have any time to lick their wounds because their season of gargantuan expectations is in critical condition with a prime-time matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-3) looming Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns vs. Broncos final injury report

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns are set to matchup on Thursday Night Football in a renewal of a rivalry that hasn’t had relevance in a couple of decades. The two teams come into the game with identical records with both have some injury concerns. For the home team Browns,...
NFL
MassLive.com

Browns vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch NFL Week 7

It’s the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in an early Week 7 NFL matchup. The Browns head into the game at 3-3, needing a win to get back into the mix atop the AFC North. However, they’ll have to do it without star quarterback Baker Mayfield and star running back Nick Chubb, both of whom have been ruled out Thursday. Case Keenum is expected to get the start at quarterback for Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Broncos are also 3-3 and poised to make a splash in the AFC West if they pull off a win against a Browns team that has cooled off after a hot start. Thursday night’s game will be on NFL Network like it was at the start of the season, but will also have some other options as the season progresses. Fans can also watch Thursday night’s game on FOX and Amazon Prime Video.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Broncos Vs. Browns Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. The Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns will kickoff Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will include the Browns not having several key offensive players as quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, running back Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin will all miss the contest due to injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Browns next Sunday in Cleveland so tonight we get a chance to do some pre scouting ahead of that Week 8 game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos OLB Von Miller injured vs. Browns

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns when he collided with teammate Dre’Mont Jones while pass rushing. After being treated on the field, Miller slowly walked off and then went to the locker room. Denver announced that...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Report: Baker Mayfield has a fractured bone in his shoulder

The injury news keeps going from bad to worse for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield originally injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, an injury that was initially described as a partial tear of his labrum. It was later revealed that Mayfield has been playing the past four weeks with a complete tear.
NFL
FanSided

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Broncos injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 7 NFL game

Browns Game Today: Browns vs Broncos injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 7 NFL game. Once again, the Cleveland Browns are coming off a rough outing as they were thoroughly embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Now, they have a quick turnaround as they will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
NFL

