Browns vs. Broncos: Week 7 Need to Know

It’s the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in an early Week 7 NFL matchup. The Browns head into the game at 3-3, needing a win to get back into the mix atop the AFC North. However, they’ll have to do it without star quarterback Baker Mayfield and star running back Nick Chubb, both of whom have been ruled out Thursday. Case Keenum is expected to get the start at quarterback for Cleveland. Meanwhile, the Broncos are also 3-3 and poised to make a splash in the AFC West if they pull off a win against a Browns team that has cooled off after a hot start. Thursday night’s game will be on NFL Network like it was at the start of the season, but will also have some other options as the season progresses. Fans can also watch Thursday night’s game on FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO