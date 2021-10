In their second straight match with Kansas University (11-8, 3-5), Baylor (11-4, 5-1) won again in four sets. It was the Yossiana Pressley show tonight as the senior outside hitter finished with 28 kills on a .458 hitting percentage, giving her a total of 49 kills against Kansas this weekend. Pressley also came up with 11 digs to giver herself a double-double. Pressley’s potent performance was pivotal as it was not only the abundance in which she scored, but the moments as well. Every time Kansas began to pick up steam, Pressley made a play to regain momentum for the Bears.

