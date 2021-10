Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe weather is on tap for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main threats will be from high winds, large hail and possible isolated tornados. Tuesday is still looking dry but warm, windy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight is when the storms are expected to move through the area. We appear to still be on track with timing. Storms are expected to fire along the dryline in western counties around 12am and move through the metroplex around 3am-6am. Damaging winds (over 60 mph)...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO