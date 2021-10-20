Possible remains found in Laundrie search

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m. Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim. Both arrived at the hospital in a private car. Store manager Didarul Maksud told CBS3 he heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. “I was just helping with a customer, and suddenly I hear the sound of shooting. My customer then ran out,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw one guy just standing with a gun and shooting in this direction.” The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO